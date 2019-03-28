Transport chiefs have insisted the revised MetroLink project will be value for money, despite not concluding a cost assessment of the plans.

'We can't give cost but MetroLink is good value', says transport chief

The scheme linking north county Dublin with Sandyford in the south via a light railway was originally estimated to cost €3bn before it was revised because of concerns among residents in south Dublin about disruption to Luas services during construction.

The new 19km route with one tunnel, instead of 26km with two tunnels, has not yet been fully costed despite being shown to the public this week.

National Transport Authority deputy chief executive Hugh Creegan told the Oireachtas Transport Committee yesterday he was confident the project would represent value for money.

He said that a "robust" estimate was being prioritised and a business case would be available later this year.

Once this was ready it would be shared with the public, he added.

"We have done enough work to satisfy ourselves that there is a very high level of passenger flow with people interchanging at Charlemont," he said.

"To get an accurate and fully developed cost estimate you need to have settled on the design."

