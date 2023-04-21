‘We can’t continue to have our roads clogged’ – Eamon Ryan explains major objections to Dublin Port expansion plans

Minister Ryan said he does not foresee the level of growth that Dublin Port are planning for.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has highlighted “significant concerns” he has with a planned doubling of capacity at Dublin Port, in a letter sent to management.

Minister Ryan said that he does not see the planned level of growth set out by the Dublin Port company in its master plan 2040 as “feasible or tenable or in line with climate targets” as he said most of the existing traffic is done by truck in a roll on, roll off fashion.

The Green leader said part of his concern lay with the “ongoing reliance on trucks” taking the “massive increase” in cargo. The planned increase would be up to 77 million tonnes from 45 million tonnes per day.

“[This is] onto an industry that's already at full capacity and relying on a truck based system, rather than looking to the future as other countries and other ports are doing to decarbonise and to start going, bringing back rail freight, we have rail lines running into the ports, so that thinking really ahead into the future.

“We cannot continue to see our roads being clogged and emissions to continue to rise and an ongoing projection of just doubling everything and in a way that is not sustainable,” Minister Ryan said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Ryan said the port already amounts to half of all freight traffic in and out of Ireland that the government are investing in Cork and Shannon ports also.

The minister said that he cannot see what Ireland “will be consuming twice of in 20 years’ time” and that current population projections show that Ireland will have 20pc more people and not a doubling in numbers.

“In the question about what we use space for at Dublin port, it's also critical that we now quickly use some of the port’s land…for the provision of housing.

“It is not [part of the master plan] and has not been delivered developed sufficiently quickly with the land development agency in my mind. The Dublin Port is engaging with the Land Development Agency but I want to see that action now,” Mr Ryan said.

The minister also raised concerns that part of the Poolbeg Peninsula could be used for container storage and said this was not the best use for the land.

“We need to expand the nature reserve in the Poolbeg Peninsula, because the biosphere in Dublin Bay is important. It’s important in any new developments we do to give space for nature,” Minister Ryan said.

The Dublin Port said it “looked forward” to engaging with Minister Ryan around the issues raised in his letter and that it was “fully committed to the sustainable development of its assets in line with its statutory responsibilities and the national priorities and we will take all views and feedback into account as part of this process”.

Dublin Port aims to have the project completed by 2040.