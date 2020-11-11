'We can’t afford Christmas on PUP' - Hospitality sector calls on Government to allow indoor service in December

Tens and thousands of families will struggle this Christmas unless the hospitality sector is allowed to reopen with indoor service in December, pub groups have warned.

With no decision on whether restaurants and pubs will be allowed to trade expected until the end of this month, thousands of staff face an anxious wait.

The Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) have warned that the country will face a “two-tier Christmas” if the industry remains closed when Ireland exits lockdown on December 1.

Pubs were previously told by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that it is unlikely they will reopen this year after the Government said the country will move to Level 3 restrictions next month.

The LVA and VFI have accused the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) of failing to provide any statistical evidence to justify keeping pubs closed.

Around one-third of pubs in Dublin have not reopened since March 15.

“If pubs and the rest of the hospitality sector are kept closed in December, while the rest of the economy is allowed to trade then there will be a two-tier Christmas in this country,” said Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA.

“It’s not ok for the Government to impose this burden on tens of thousands of families all across Ireland. It’s not ok for Government policy to be creating a ‘haves and have nots’ division all over the country around Christmas.

“Are Micheál Martin or Leo Varadkar going to tell the tens of thousands of children whose families work in the hospitality sector that they may not be able to get the presents they want this year?

"These are the points being raised by pub staff all over Ireland who are becoming increasingly desperate about what type of Christmas they’ll be able to provide for their families.

"People in our industry have taken a lot of pain this year, but if this situation is allowed to happen I don’t think it will ever be forgotten. It is a sure-fire way to sow lasting discord around the country,” he added.

The LVA said staff will not be able to afford Christmas on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the VFI, said limiting businesses to a 15-person outdoor capacity “simply won’t happen in December”.

“The Government might as well just take the keys away for most of these businesses. It certainly won’t allow 90pc of the sector to go back to work,” he said.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has ruled out giving early advice to Government during the lockdown, despite more encouraging signs the severe restrictions are working.

However, the Department of Health yesterday confirmed 16 more people have sadly lost their lives to Covid.

270 new cases of the coronavirus were announced, bringing the total number of cases to 65,889.

Dr Tony Holohan said: "The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51pc compared to the previous two weeks.

"To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing.

"Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19."

Online Editors