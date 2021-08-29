‘We can celebrate and dance and sing’ – joy for family of paralympic hero Jason Smyth

The family of Jason Smyth have spoken of their pride at his gold medal-winning performance after a dramatic finish at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Speaking at their home in Derry after his win, his wife Elise Smyth said that they were “ecstatic”.

He added to his record at Paralympic Games as he won gold for the sixth time after a dramatic T13 100m final.

Read More

"I get worse nerves than Jason does, and waking up this morning and him not going through the heats as the fastest competitor for the first time ever, I know we have all been really nervous, and then the race, I have never seen it be as close before. It was a photo finish and so it just was amazing.

"But now we can just celebrate and dance and sing and just be ecstatic,” she said on RTE’s This Week radio programme.

Ms Smyth said that Jason is due home on Thursday.

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes. He said: “My warmest congratulations to Jason Smyth on winning a fourth successive Paralympic 100m gold medal in Tokyo today – an extraordinary achievement by an exceptional athlete.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin sent his congratulations also “on another phenomenal 100m gold medal” and a sixth Paralympic title.

"You continue to inspire to many in Ireland and around the world. We are so, so proud of all your achievements over so many years.”

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar also paid tribute saying: “Another gold for Jason Smyth, remarkable achievement. A true champion.”

Sports Minister Catherine Martin said: “Another gold for Ireland!!! A sixth Paralympic gold for Jason Smyth! What an amazing achievement. Making Ireland proud.”

Meanwhile, speaking to RTE Sport after the race, Jason Smyth said that he was delighted. “Obviously an extremely close race.”

He said that reflecting back on this year, “I have had probably one of the toughest years in quite a while with injuries."

He said that three months ago he was wondering would he be at the Games, and be able to be at this level. “But we got things right, and they came together right at the right time, and as I keep saying to everybody, you see me as the athlete standing out there competing, but it’s actually the people around you, the team that makes what just happened, without them I wouldn’t be standing here."

He paid tribute to the team including on the track coaches, and physiotherapy, and also his wife and two daughters.

"A huge amount of work and sacrifice goes in by so much, so many people and I am just very grateful for everything they do that allowed me to get here and cross that line first."