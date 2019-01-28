Malaysian police authorities are investigating a report that a missing Irishman was spotted close to where he had been staying.

'We believe Stephen is alive and we will find him' - Police confirm two reported sightings of Irishman missing in Malaysia

Tourist Stephen Warde (32) from Kinvara, Co Galway arrived in Malaysia alone on November 15 last and rented a unit at the Mercu Summer Suites along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpar.

A number of police officers have been assigned to investigate the case as they trawl through any CCTV images that may have caught on security cameras close to where he had been living and in the area where the possible sighting occurred.

Mr Warde, who is from a large family, was last seen a month ago on December 28, a day before his tenancy was to expire. He had been due to fly to Thailand on the same day. All of his belongings were still in the unit when searched by police. His passport has not been used to exit the country.

Speaking today by phone Police chief Assistant Commissioner Dang Wangi Shaharuddin Abdullah said: “We were alerted to Stephen’s disappearance by the international police authority Interpol. As a result our search for him started straight away.

“His mother Mary and two of his sisters have been here for several days and are helping us with our search. They are being looked after by the Irish Embassy here in Kuala Lumpur.

“There have been two reported sightings of Stephen, one in December and one today (Monday) in a place known as Daiau Kaco, 15 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur. A Moroccan man contacted us as he believes he saw Stephen thanks to reports on social media.

“I sent two detectives to the area, to check out the claim and to retrieve any CCTV available. They have reported back to me that he was spotted in a laundry shop and we have checked security cameras there but unfortunately he is not captured in them.

“Several officers are due to travel to the area tomorrow and along with local district police, to carry out searches, and question locals.

“I’m due to inform his mother and sisters of this development tomorrow. We definitely believe Stephen is still alive and we will find him. Checks showed his passport has not been used to exit the country.

“His mother and sisters are coping well and are being very patient. It is a painful process for them.”

He is described as being a quiet and placid man with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5’11” in height and of a heavy set.

His mother said his disappearance is “totally out of character” for him.

Stephen’s family are liaising with the Irish Department of Foreign affairs in a bid to locate him.

A Department spokesperson said: “Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dang Wangi police headquarters at +603-26002222 or its control centre hotline at +603-26977099 or the nearest police station.

