‘We believe more victims will now come forward’ – gardaí continue investigation into claims against late Anthony Flynn

Gardaí probing complaints that late charity boss Anthony Flynn sexually assaulted two homeless men also investigated whether a third person may also have been present for one of the alleged attacks last May.

An exchange of text messages on a phone seized from Mr Flynn suggested he invited another man to his house on the same night as one of the victims of an attack, according to informed sources.

However, gardaí found no evidence that a third party was present on the night in question, or that any third party witnessed any of the alleged assaults, a source close to An Garda Síochána said.

Mr Flynn, who took his own life last month, was under investigation for two serious sexual assaults of men who had used the homeless charity’s services.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed on Friday that the case will not go to court because of the death of the chief suspect, but added that the investigation will be reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions and alleged victims will be directed to support services.

However, sources close to the charity believe more victims will come forward, and questioned what mechanisms will be put in place to deal with future allegations.

“Ultimately, we believe these two victims who went to An Garda Síochána in May. We believe there could be more victims of this behaviour. What are we going to do about it?” one of the sources close to the charity said.

Anthony Flynn took his life at his home in the north inner city on August 18 after allegations of an investigation into misconduct at the charity became public. Four victims have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct.

He was co-founder and chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless, which provided food and shelter for homeless people and those in need of emergency accommodation in the north inner city. He was also an independent Dublin city councillor and a strident advocate for the homeless.

However, according to a report circulated to the 15 members of the ICHH charity last week, he also allegedly lived a secret life.

The report, by David Hall, former chairman of the board of trustees, details for the first time the scale and seriousness of the allegations against his former chief executive that amount to a gross abuse of power.

In May, an “extremely vulnerable” 21-year-old man contacted gardaí at Store Street in the north inner city, alleging a serious sexual assault.

The man was collected by a taxi booked through Inner City Helping Homeless’s account and paid for by the charity, according to the report. He arrived at 2.30am at Mr Flynn’s home.

The man later told gardaí he had been drugged and sexually assaulted, according to the report. He went the following day to a sexual assault treatment unit and gave his statement to gardaí.

The second man contacted gardaí 13 days later. He also alleged Mr Flynn sent a taxi to bring him to his house. That night or the next morning, the report says, an allegation was made to gardaí of sexual assault.

Gardaí searched Mr Flynn’s home after each of the two allegations. They examined the property for forensic evidence and took his mobile phones. Officers also had a court order to seize the taxi records and receipts for ICHH’s taxi account.

When gardaí spoke to Mr Hall last month, the investigation had been under way for two months — but no one had told the charity. Mr Hall suspended Mr Flynn immediately. In one of his texts back to Mr Hall, Mr Flynn wrote: “This is more bullshit.”

Over the following days, Mr Hall confirmed to gardaí that one alleged victim was a client of the homeless charity, and the second had stayed in accommodation arranged at the request of the chief executive.

Both told gardaí they travelled to his East Wall home in taxis paid for by the charity. Gardaí needed the receipts for these journeys for their investigation.

Mr Hall discovered the taxi receipts had not been emailed to the charity’s email account, even though it was paying the fares.

Instead, they were sent to email addresses that were not controlled by the charity. They were sent to different email addresses that, the report suggests, were controlled by Mr Flynn. One receipt was still outstanding — the taxi receipt bearing the date of the second alleged assault.

Gardaí believe after they interviewed him about the first alleged attack in May, Mr Flynn changed the email account for the taxi app back to an ICHH address, according to the report. In that account, Mr Hall found the receipts for the taxi journey relating to the second alleged assault.

In all, gardaí worked their way through 97 taxi journeys billed to the charity and allegedly organised by Mr Flynn. According to the report, they indicated to Mr Hall that a number of men had been collected by taxis.

Other allegations surfaced after Mr Flynn’s death.

A third alleged victim contacted Mr Hall last month. He told him he was homeless, and that Mr Flynn had arranged accommodation for him in Dublin through ICHH.

He alleged that while he was there, Mr Flynn sent him text messages asking him for sex and transferred money via Revolut to buy cocaine, the report says.

Mr Hall’s report — the first factual record of the controversy — has forced a public response from the authorities, following weeks of silence, to a controversy that has exposed gaps in the regulation of services for homeless people, and jeopardised the organisation’s future.

Regina Doherty, the Fine Gael senator, has asked the Charities Regulator to launch an immediate independent inquiry into ICHH. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said on Friday he will review the vetting policy for those working with homeless charities.

There is also deep-seated resentment and anger in Mr Flynn’s community about how the allegations were handled.

Mr Hall resigned from the charity, citing threats to his personal safety. Two other trustees resigned soon afterwards.

Independent councillor Christy Burke, a friend of Mr Flynn, stepped in as interim chair.

However, attempts to nominate a new board have ended in stalemate. Gary Gannon, the Social Democrats TD, had been nominated as a new chair, along with Clare O’Connor, a previous board member, and Gavin Elliot, a barrister, as two new trustees.

Ahead of the EGM last Monday at which they would be nominated, it emerged that three people very close to Mr Flynn were also nominated as trustees. The vote was averted, the EGM was postponed indefinitely, and Gannon, O’Connor and Elliot withdrew from the nominations.

Mr Burke, who has made no public comment on the allegations of sexual assault, is expected to meet with the remaining two board members this week. The board can continue with the process of a vote on appointing Mr Flynn’s supporters to the board. The Charities Regulator can step in appoint directors.

In a worst-case scenario, an inspector could be appointed to run the charity, or it could be wound up.

The regulator said that “issues of safeguarding” are beyond its remit, but it has published guidance on safeguarding for charities dealing with children or vulnerable adults.

It has been in contact with the ICHH board and is receiving regular updates on the appointment of further trustees to the board.