‘We believe more victims will now come forward’ – gardaí continue investigation into claims against late Anthony Flynn

Alleged sexual assaults, cocaine use and secret taxis outlined in report into homeless service, writes Maeve Sheehan

The late Anthony Flynn. Picture by Gareth Chaney Expand

Maeve Sheehan

Gardaí probing complaints that late charity boss Anthony Flynn sexually assaulted two homeless men also investigated whether a third person may also have been present for one of the alleged attacks last May.

An exchange of text messages on a phone seized from Mr Flynn suggested he invited another man to his house on the same night as one of the victims of an attack, according to informed sources.

However, gardaí found no evidence that a third party was present on the night in question, or that any third party witnessed any of the alleged assaults, a source close to An Garda Síochána said. 

