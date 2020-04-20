'We are truly blown away' - Do it for Dan fundraiser raises €1m towards groundbreaking treatment

'Niall's grandfather was called Dan, Aisling explains. And they liked Dan. When he came into the world on March 28, 2019, he looked a Dan all the way.'

A virtual fundraiser launched by two Laois GAA players for ground-breaking treatment for their son is half way to its target of €2m.

Former Laois footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher launched the fundraiser for new treatment for a condition their son Dan has, which was previously unavailable.

After 45 days of fundraising, the couple have officially raised more than €1 million for their son.

Dan was born on March 28 last year and was diagnosed with severe type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) on December 6.

The condition is an extremely rare and progressive illness, damaging the muscles used for swallowing, speaking and breathing along with requiring ventilator support.

Speaking of the milestone, Dan’s mother Aisling said: "The day Dan was diagnosed is a day we will never forget. Our whole world came crashing down, our hearts were broken, and it was difficult to see any light at the end of the tunnel.

"What has happened in the last few weeks has just been remarkable. During what is already quite a difficult and challenging time for the country, the level of support and generosity that people have shown has just been amazing and this now gives us real hope for Dan.

"With this treatment we as parents can hope that one day our son Dan could help his daddy on the farm, play fetch with his dog Bobby, join his friends outside and simply pick up that yellow ball.”

"We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kindness, we are truly blown away."

Up until recently, there was no cure for type 1 SMA. However, a groundbreaking treatment called Zolgensma has now become available in America which costs $2.125m (€1,946m), making it the most expensive treatment in the world.

Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.

SMA type 1 is the number one killer of infants under the age of two. The life expectancy of an SMA type 1 child is 18-24 months. Dan has a deletion of the Survival Motor Neuron 1 gene (SMN 1).

Brendan Quigley, Chairman of the Do it for Dan Trust, said that as a result of Dan already being a one-year-old child, they are against the clock to raise enough money for the treatment.

"When we first sat down to discuss raising these vital funds, we were all acutely aware of the challenge we are facing. The overwhelming support and backing that we have already received from friends, family, and colleagues initially but now and importantly the GAA and general sporting community both at home abroad has been unbelievable.

"Niall and Aisling as with any parents wish and hope for a healthy and happy child and this is what we’re hoping to help them achieve. Dan has a very short window (12 months) to receive the lifesaving treatment so we are against the clock, but we will do it. We are only halfway there but to have achieved this in such a short space of time is phenomenal.

"We would like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who has already supported us and would appeal to anyone who can help in any manner at all to support our future initiatives and events."

