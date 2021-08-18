| 15.3°C Dublin

‘We are trapped in paradise’ – homesick Irish feel the distance as New Zealand enters snap countrywide lockdown

Chef Ali Daly, who has a food Instagram called @the_messy_cheffy, believes the snap lockdown will lower her chances of getting home to Ireland soon. Photo: Supplied Expand
Ciara O'Loughlin

A few months ago, Ireland jealously looked at the Kiwis living a pre-pandemic life as we struggled through months of a tough Level 5 lockdown. 

However, as New Zealand’s borders are effectively shut, many emigrants living there are jealous that we get to be with our families.

This week, a snap countrywide lockdown was imposed as a single case of locally transmitted Covid-19 was confirmed in Auckland, and is suspected to be the Delta variant.

