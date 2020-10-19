'We are totally in the dark' - parents respond to closure of school due to Covid outbreak

Parents of a school in Co Meath that was forced to close its doors after several confirmed cases of Covid-19 say they have been left “totally in the dark” in the absence of any advice from the HSE.

The school took the drastic step of telling all its pupils to stay at home this morning after it was hit by a number of cases of the virus.

However, parents have not been informed yet which classes have been affected, whether it's pupils or teachers or both and additionally, which children are considered as close contacts.

Parents received a text message on Sunday evening to say that there would be an email being issued about some important Covid-19 information.

At approximately 10pm, an email was sent to all the parents informing them of the decision to close its doors due to the confirmed Covid cases.

“We are totally in the dark today, the email went out very late at night and then the class WhatsApp groups just exploded with everyone wondering what was going on. There was a lot of stress and confusion, which is understandable,” said one parent.

“We don't know the affected classes so it’s really stressful for all the parents. The worrying thing is, we don’t have any guidance from the HSE about who’s considered a close contact.

“So there may be houses this morning with people going out to work this morning, potentially unaware that they should be self-isolating.

"It’s really concerning. The school should have received some level of advice from the HSE over the weekend. It's not really good enough that they couldn't contact anyone.”

The school, which has over 200 pupils, was first hit by the virus last week, with a confirmed case in one of the Junior Infants classes, with all the pupils sent home.

It’s understood that some of those children had siblings in the school and their parents may have had to collect them from the facility during the course of the week.

In an email from the school’s board of management, it says they were closing the school as a precaution – and had not been able to contact anyone in the HSE over the weekend.

“We have been made aware of a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the school. Unfortunately, we have not had contact from the HSE and also have not been able to contact anyone, as of yet, regarding these cases and are uncertain of the origin,” it states.

In the absence of HSE guidance, the move was taken to close down until they got more advice and a thorough risk-assessment from the health authority.

It says that they are acting in the best interests of the school and community and these are “very challenging times for us all.”

The HSE and the school have been contacted for comment by independent.ie.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued this morning, the INTO say they are “increasingly concerned” that public health precautions are inadequate.

“We are alarmed at comments made by Dr Henry of NPHET, who said it appears widespread community transmission is a threat to schools,” said INTO secretary John Boyle.

“Many primary teachers have underlying health conditions or have family members whose health is at risk from Covid-19.

“The threat associated with rising levels of infection in communities is leading to apprehension and anxiety among school staff nationwide, especially in counties where level 4 restrictions already apply.”

Online Editors