The husband of murdered Joyce Quinn has appealed for her killer to be banned from Kildare for the safety of his family.

The husband of murdered Joyce Quinn has appealed for her killer to be banned from Kildare for the safety of his family.

'We are the victims here' - Ray Quinn appeals for wife’s murderer to be banned from re-entering hometown after release

Killer Kenneth O’Reilly was hitchhiking in Milltown on the evening of January 23, 1996 and when Ms Quinn (44), who ran a local shop, picked him up. The murderer, who was 22 when the incident took place, stabbed the victim in the heart and drove to a secluded location before raping her and stabbing her in the neck.

Having served a life sentence, O’Reilly is due to be released in the coming months and Ray Quinn, the husband of the murdered woman, said that he would be "appalled" if his wife’s killer was allowed to return to Kildare following his imminent release.

"I would be appalled if that happened," he told Newstalk.

"My three children are all married now, they all have children, and they all live in the locality.

"Joyce’s poor mother comes down; she’s very, very old now. We are the victims here. Why should we have to take the chance of bumping into this man who has caused us such misery?

Ray Quinn, husband of Joyce Quinn who was murdered in 1996 by Kenneth O’Reilly

"He got a life sentence. We don’t have the death penalty here, thank god, but when people get a life sentence there should be conditions attached to the parole and one of the conditions should be that he’s done this, should he be allowed to come back to Milltown and play happy families? Our family has been destroyed.

"Milton is a tiny community. If he fades into anonymity in a big city like Cork, Limerick or Dublin, he’s anonymous. Here he’s not," he continued.

"Everyone knows what he did. If that guy looks sideways at any female in the area, her brothers, her friends, her father, her uncle, are they going to give him the befit of the doubt? I think not."

O’Reilly pleaded guilty to murder, but because an inability to scientifically categorise the sexual assault that Ms Quinn suffered, he was not given any sexual charges and therefore will not be placed on a sex offender’s register upon his release.

Joyce Quinn, on a family holiday to Paris with her children Nicole, Lisa and David.

Mr Quinn said that it is a failing of our judicial system that the likes of O’Reilly will be able to return to normal society, without being flagged as a sexual offender. He worries for the safety of his daughters and grandchildren.

"It’s a worry for Irish society in general. It’s quite dreadful," he said.

"A rape was the purpose of this crime and because they didn’t know whether Joyce was dead or alive or dying, they were pretty sure she was dead but they couldn’t prove it scientifically so they didn’t proceed with the rape charge or sexual assault charge or necrophilia charge or whatever it would have been. It was utterly ignored.

"This guy will be labelled as just a murderer, but murder was purely incidental. He went out with the intension of killing Joyce. He had done a reconnaissance, he brought a knife with him and his idea in murdering her was to prevent her from identifying him.

"Rape was the purpose of the crime but that is not really registered at all.

"There have been no indications of regret or remorse from him or from his family indeed. I would prefer not to meet him. I think that would be safer for both of us. The two girls in particular, their feeling is fear."

In the past, another murderer, Sean Brennan was banned from entering Westmeath or Offaly on his release from jail following his sentence for killing Bernadette Sherry in 1997.

Mr Quinn said that he hopes this legal precedent helps to get O’Reilly banned from Kildare.

Mr Quinn has appealed to the department of justice for an injunction banning O’Reilly’s return to Kildare but has only received confirmation of their receipt of the appeal and is yet to receive their decision.

While he admitted that life must go on, and that his family are currently in a supportive environment in Milltown, he stressed that the safety they currently enjoy will diminish if O’Reilly is allowed back into their community.

"There is legal precedent for this. In previous murder cases, one in particular, where a guy has been banned from entering two counties so there is legal precedent and I hope that happens with us," he said.

"Life does have to go on, that’s just the way things are. One of the good sides of the unfortunate thing that happened to us is that is brought us very, very close as a family and we’re very supportive of each other and for that reason we’ll stick around.

"In one way, I’m fortunate that my three children didn’t have to emigrate and they all live close to me. My youngest girl has more or less taken over my house with her family and my son is about 100m away and the other girl is just a mile up the road.

"Now the other side to that is that if Kenneth O’Reilly comes back to the locality we are all there right in the middle of it."

Online Editors