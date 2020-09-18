‘We are the best nights of your lives’ - Hozier, Sinead O’Connor and Tommy Tiernan urge Government to support struggling arts sector

Hozier, Sinead O’Connor, Tommy Tiernan and U2 are just some of the biggest names which have penned an open letter to the government from the live events and entertainment industry.

Signed by over 600 artists and live venues, the letter says that the industry needs government support “immediately” and that it was the first sector to close and will be the last to fully reopen.

The sector has very minimally reopened since mid-March, with many venues and artists impacted by gathering limits indoors.

The letter states that over 35,000 people are employed in the sector, which contributes €3.5bn to the national economy.

“We are unique in that we are the only sector completely closed under government mandate; as a result, through absolutely no fault of their own, live entertainment workers currently have little or no employment opportunities,” it reads.

“Up until now, we have been totally ignored and received virtually no government aid. As an impossibly bleak winter approaches, we and our dependents desperately require serious government support to survive.2

It adds that workers in the sector have “no prospects” of earning a wage in the foreseeable future “so the supports need to be appropriate and unprecedented in order to address the dire financial situation facing almost every single person and business.”

The letter asks for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme to be reinstated to €350 a week, grant funding and a task force put in place by Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin.

“We are the best nights of your lives,” the letter adds.

“We are the dynamic problem solvers who bring the magic to the most difficult of circumstances. Most importantly, we are contributors; we have always given back.

“In this unprecedented crisis, reluctantly for the first time we must ask: we need government support for our industry and we need it immediately,” it concludes.

The letter has been signed by over 600 artists and venues, including Andrea Corr, Daniel O’Donnell, Kodaline, Panti Bliss and The Coronas.

The 3Arena in Dublin, Electric Picnic, MCD Productions, The Olympia Theatre and Vicar St are just some of the venues to have signed, as well as 360 events.

