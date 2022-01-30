Richard O'Halloran has been held against his will in China since February 2019. Photo: RTÉ Prime Time.

Richard O'Halloran was reunited with his family after almost three years.

Tara O’Halloran has thanked people for their support and well-wishes following her husband Richard’s return to Ireland after he was prevented from leaving China for almost three years.

"We are so blown away by the lovely messages of kindness and support Red heart It has been the happiest reunion for our family and we are truly grateful,” Tara said on Twitter tonight.

“Richard is so happy to be back home where he belongs at long last. Thank you so much everybody from Tara and Richard,” she added.

Thank you everyone for all your support. We are so unbelievably happy to have him back… pic.twitter.com/HCvehlOw7n — Tara O’Halloran (@tara_ohalloran) January 29, 2022

Earlier this week the Irish businessman said “this is a day of great happiness and emotion” as the was reunited with his family after he was prevented from leaving China for almost three years.

There were emotional scenes at Dublin Airport this morning as Mr O’Halloran was reunited with his delighted wife, Tara, and their four children, Ben (15), Amber (12), Bella (10) and Scarlett (8).

He met his wife and children in the Platinum section of the arrival section of Terminal 1 where they spent almost an hour together laughing and chatting before departing.

Mr O’Halloran released a statement in which he thanked all those who had supported him and his family and worked to secure his return home.

He paid special tribute to his wife and children whom he said were “always a beacon of light and hope for me”.

He said the “hundreds of Messenger calls we had helped me to remain positive”.

"This has been an incredible challenge for them too and they endured many dark days,” he said.

"Tara was an incredible tower of strength and kept the show on the road.

"I am home with them now and we are all looking forward to getting to know each other again and doing normal, everyday family things.”

He also paid tribute to the “kindness of the people in China who looked after me when I was unwell”.

"I am making this statement in response to the overwhelming positive number of messages received by my family and myself, since it became apparent yesterday that my exit ban was lifted, and I was free to leave China,” he said.

"This is a day of great happiness and emotion as I rejoin Tara, Ben, Amber, Isabella, and Scarlett after three years.

"There was considerable input by a number of key individuals who were central in helping to arrive at this positive outcome and it is also important that I take this opportunity to thank and to express my sincere appreciation and that of my family, for the incredible support we have received over the past three years.

"Mr Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, was a key figure in reaching a solution and he invested huge effort over a long period, but particularly in recent weeks, leading to a positive outcome.

"My wider family and friends of the family have been so important in the support they provided both in a practical and emotional sense; and with Tara I express our sincere gratitude.

"I would like in particular to thank my mother and father.

"Throughout the three-year period there have been so many people who have signed petitions, who were active on social media, who wrote letters to newspapers, and who made unsolicited generous contact with my family with offers of support and help. This generosity of spirit can never be repaid.

"I would like to sincerely thank the President of Ireland, Mr. Michael D. Higgins who wrote to his counterpart in China.

"A number of politicians at national and European level have been so supportive and I am sure I am missing some, but I have to sincerely express my gratitude to Deputies Charlie Flanagan TD, Peadar Tóibín TD, Eoin Ó Broin TD, Cathal Berry TD, and Cormac Devlin TD, Senator Michael McDowell, Senator Gerard Craughwell, Senator Barry Ward; and in Europe, Barry Andrews MEP, Sean Kelly MEP, and Frances Fitzgerald MEP. Also, Councillor Hazel Chu in Dublin.

"I would like to acknowledge the the kindness of the people in China who looked after me when I was unwell and also note the support of Consular officials Wendy Dorman-Smith and Alison Meagher,” he added.

"A number of other people have been very instrumental in the background in assisting in arriving at a solution including Ulick McEvaddy; my colleague in CALS Donal Martin; Denis O’Brien; and my brother David O’Halloran (who resides in the US). I know they are reluctant to take any credit, but I have to acknowledge their help.”

Mr O’Halloran also thanked the media in Ireland and overseas for “all the interest and support shown to Tara, my family and myself since 2019”.

"The role of the media has been essential in maintaining awareness about the challenging situation I was in and I am very grateful for that.

“I hope in the coming period to spend time in private with my family and slowly return to normal living in Ireland.”

After Mr O’Halloran touched down on Irish soil today shortly after 8am today, Tara O’Halloran posted a photo of the happy family reunited on social media.

It shows the couple and two of their children cuddling together on a couch in the airport as their third child takes the selfie with an ecstatic expression on her face.

Commenting on the happy photo, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney wrote: “Delighted for you. Special moments.”

While Senator Barry Ward said: “Wonderful to see, welcome home Richard. Whishing all of you this very best this morning.”

Another photo posted by Tara showed the family smiling and embracing.

They were later driven away from the airport in a blacked out silver carrier van.

The Taoiseach said he "warmly welcomed" the returning home of Mr O'Halloran.

"I acknowledge the work of the many people in Ireland and in China who have helped make this day happen," he said in a post on Twitter.

"It has been a very difficult journey for him and his family. Thinking of them today."

The senior Irish aviation leasing executive, who lived with his wife Tara and four children in Foxrock in Dublin, had been trapped in China since travelling to Shanghai in February 2019.

He went there to try to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of the firm he works for, aircraft leasing company China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS Ireland).

The company’s chairman, Min Jiedong, is serving a prison sentence in China for fundraising fraud.

Mr O’Halloran had been denied an exit from China until the issue was resolved.

Family friend and Cork lawyer, Michael Kingston, said he is “delighted” at the news of Mr O’Halloran’s release.

Mr Kingston had been helping the O’Halloran family behind the scenes, in an attempt to secure the release of Mr O’Halloran,

“I’m absolutely delighted that he’s able to return to his family. I’m pleased to have played my part in putting pressure on. But I think it’s wholly unacceptable that he should have been there for such a period and that this should have been sorted out many moons ago,” he said.

Mr Kingston and Mr O’Halloran studied together at University College Dublin, and he is godfather to Mr O’Halloran’s son Ben.

Mr Coveney said the Government had been working on the matter for some time and wished Mr O'Halloran "a happy reunion with his family".

A statement on behalf of the minister confirmed Mr O'Halloran was allowed to leave China and return to Ireland after almost three years.

"This has been a difficult time for Mr O’Halloran and his family.

“The Government has been actively engaged on the matter throughout and is delighted it has reached a successful result,” he said.

"The minister wishes Mr O’Halloran a happy reunion with his family."

The statement acknowledged “the recent co-operation of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland and of the Chinese authorities”.

However, Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews, criticised the “tone of a statement” saying it made it appear as if the Chinese authorities were “blameless” in his prolonged detention over there.

He said: “There was no basis in law for his detention and I think we have to examine our relations with China.”

Mr Andrews told RTÉ’s Drivetime that the Irishman's four children have been denied their father for the last three years, and his mother – who is in her eighties – did not know if she would ever see her son again.

Mr O’Halloran’s wife Tara had campaigned tirelessly for his safe return home and previously told the Irish Independent how he had missed his children growing up, with his eldest son now a teenager.