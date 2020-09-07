'We are particularly concerned about Dublin and Limerick' - Dr Ronan Glynn issues stark warning as coronavirus cases rise

There have been no new deaths and a further 102 new coronavirus cases in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 29,774 cases and a total of 1,777 deaths.

The 14 day incidence is now 35 per 100,000 in Ireland.

There have been two new clusters in residential care facilities over the past week, one of which was in a nursing home.

There are 49 people in hospital with the coronavirus and nine in ICU.

Of the cases notified today, 45 are men and 57 are women and 75pc are under 45 years of age.

48pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 19 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Read More

56 cases are in in Dublin, 11 in Leitrim, six in Galway, and 29 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ronan Glynn issued a stark warning for Dublin and Limerick.

"We are particularly concerned about Dublin and Limerick. We've seen an increase in cases in those two counties in particular over the past number of weeks.

"It's a message to people in those counties that it really is the next week that is vital and people really cut down on social contacts," he said at this evening's press briefing.

"They need to assume now, unfortunately, that Covid-19 is circulating in the community and act appropriately.

"If they do not, we will see an increase in cases and we will be back, unfortunately, in places we do not want to be in the coming weeks," he warned.

"I can't say it strongly enough tonight that people in Dublin, in particular, need to adhere to physical distancing, they need to cut down their social contacts."

He added that there needs to be a "higher level of risk perception" and that if "if you meet people, meet them outside" instead of inside the house.

Limits of gatherings of six and 15 should be "absolute maximums, not targets" he said.

Visors

Dr Glynn added that there has been an uptake in the numbers of people wearing plastic visors, which do not give the same level of protection as face masks.

He said that Nphet did not expect as many people to wear visors as there currently are and said that they should be worn "appropriately" although they are an "acceptable alternative".

"Visors do not give the same level of protection as a face covering," he said.

"Wear it appropriately when you wear one."

Read More

Online Editors