Wet and windy conditions are in store for much of the country over the coming days as the summer sunshine takes a short break.

We are in store for more wet and windy conditions - but it's not all bad news

The good news is that rain is only expected for the first half of the week before returning to more settled conditions.

“There’s been a marked change over the weekend with unsettled but normal Irish weather,” said a forecaster for Met Éireann.

A drop in temperature over the last few days will gradually increase from around 13C to highs between 16C and 20C, he said.

“We’re looking at temperatures increasing gradually reaching temperatures up to 20C by midweek.

“There will be unsettled conditions with rain and showers at times as low pressure is dominating. Indications are that the second half of the week will settle again.

As high pressure rolls in across the country later in the week, conditions will return to warmer temperatures again but the forecaster said at this stage “we don’t know how long it will last”.

The weekend will see the best of the weather although there is no indication that extreme high temperatures of the recent heat wave will return any time soon.

Online Editors