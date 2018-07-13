A man who died in a stabbing attack has been remembered by his heartbroken friends as a "lovely fella."

'We are heartbroken' - tributes paid to man (24) killed in stabbing attack as murder investigation launched

Mallow Gardaí launched a murder investigation following the death of the 24 year old man who has been named locally as Conor Quinn.

The deceased, who is from Loughrea, Co Galway but had been living in Killavullen, just outside Mallow in Co Cork, over recent months, died despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise his condition following the stabbing on Bridge Street in Mallow last night.

A number of horrified onlookers witnessed the fatal altercation just before 9pm, the suspected attacker fled the scene with another young man.

Mr Quinn's childhood friend Erika O'Brien said that his loved ones are devastated following the news of his death.

She said: "He was a nice fella I have know since we were children and our families are close, we are heartbroken.

"He was a really lovely fella from a lovely family."

It is understood the deceased was walking with friends on Bridge Street when he was accosted by another man who had jumped from a car stuck in traffic.

The young man, who is from Mallow, is now being sought by Gardaí and a number of his friends have attempted to make contact with him to plead for him to surrender himself.

Gardaí want to determine if the Bridge Street incident was sparked by an earlier row at the famous Cahirmee Horse Fair.

The stabbing followed a brief verbal altercation between two men on the street which is located just metres from Mallow's town park and the River Blackwater.

The 24 year old collapsed at the scene following the incident and shocked onlookers raised the alarm.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene.

The man received lengthy emergency treatment at Bridge Street as paramedics attempted to stabilise his condition so he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tragically, he died shortly after being rushed to CUH.

Gardaí immediately notified the Office of the State Pathologist to request assistance.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster conducted a full post-mortem examination at CUH.

The confirmed that Mr Quinn met a violent death.

It is understood he was stabbed a number of times.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation on foot of the post mortem findings.

Immediately after the incident, Gardaí ordered the closure of Bridge Street to facilitate the work of the emergency services with motorist warned to expect diversions for some time and to avoid the area if possible.

Garda Technical Bureau members continued to examine the scene today.

Gardaí under Supt Billy Dwane have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them to assist their inquiries.

An incident room has been set up at Mallow Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact (022) 31450.

The area of Bridge Street is partially covered by CCTV security camera footage from local business premises and Gardaí hope cameras may have

recorded the minutes leading up to the confrontation.

The stabbing took place just a short distance from a flats complex located just off Bridge Street.

The north Cork town is understood to have been busy with a number of people attending the Cahirmee Horse Fair in nearby Buttevant.

