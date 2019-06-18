The family of a mother of three found dead in tragic circumstances in Mayo admitted they have been overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of public support and sympathy.

'We are heartbroken and it is all too much to take in' - family of mother-of-three found dead in Mayo

The French-Kilroy family issued a special acknowledgement of the public support they have received since Valerie French-Kilroy (41), a mother of three, was found dead at her Mayo home last Friday.

Her husband, James Kilroy, was charged last Sunday before Castlebar District Court with the murder of his wife at Kilbree Lower, Islandeady, Mayo on June 14.

Mrs French-Kilroy will be buried on Thursday after a funeral service at St Fachtna's Church of Ireland Cathedral in Rosscarbery, Co Cork.

The body of Valerie French Kilroy was found on Friday

A native of Cork, Mrs French-Kilroy had been living and working in Westport over recent years.

Her family hailed her as "much loved" and "an immensely caring person" in a statement issued on their behalf by the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne & Ross Dr Paul Colton.

"As a family we have been in great shock since we received the news of our dear Valerie’s death at her home in Mayo," they said.

"Our family has been gathering from different parts of Ireland and from around the world. "

"We are heartbroken and it is all too much, at this early stage, for us to take in."

"Valerie was a much loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and colleague to many." "She was a loving wife to James, and adored her three children."

"Valerie was an immensely caring and loving person - this was her calling at work and at home throughout her life."

The family said they have been taken aback by the public support they have received over recent days.

"We are hugely grateful for the outpouring of sorrow following Valerie’s death, and also for the goodwill and practical support so many people are showing to us."

"Our immediate concern now is Valerie’s funeral and burial at home here later this week in West Cork which she adored."

"As we do this we hope and pray that the privacy and tragedy of our grief will be respected. Again we thank everyone for their kindness to us."

