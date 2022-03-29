‘We are going to have job losses’ – workers have already been laid off as result of Ukrainian crisis, Siptu conference hears

JOBS will be lost and workers have already been laid off as a direct result of the Ukrainian crisis, according to a senior union official.

Siptu deputy general secretary, Gerry McCormack, who leads the private sector division, said the economic impact of the war will be the next major issue "coming at us big time”.

He said it will drive energy inflation higher and this is having an impact on supply chains at companies, including those manufacturing car components.

“We are going to have job losses,” he told the Siptu biennial conference today.

“Let there be no doubt about it. We already have people laid off as a direct result of the Ukrainian crisis and it’s going to get worse. There is no doubt that it is going to drive inflation much higher than it is at the moment”.

He said a predicted inflation hike to over 8pc this year is “enormous” and said the unions will seek pay increases pegged at this level where companies can afford them.

“We have lots of manufacturing facilities that manufacture car components for many companies across Europe,” he said. He said they do not have a big trading relationship with the Russian Federation or Ukraine, but a lot of European companies do and this is driving up commodity prices.

“You will see that bread, grain, fuel all are going to increase,“ he said. “You’re going to have difficulty now getting flour and wheat and all sorts of stuff and that feeds itself back into the agricultural sector, where those feeds are used to feed animals as well. So that’s going to drive inflation.”

Siptu organiser Joe Kelly said up to 800 people were put on short time recently at auto part manufacturer Kostal’s plants in Limerick and Mallow. He said the Ukrainian crisis is believed to be a factor and a meeting will take place with management on Monday.

Employee Ciara McMahon Flavin said some of her colleagues are in serious financial difficulty and must wait each Thursday for a text to find out if they have work the following week.

Meanwhile, Mr McCormack said there has been an “unjust transition” for Bord na Móna workers who lost their jobs. He said “what was said was going to happen is totally untrue”.

He said they have been replaced by agency and temporary workers and pay levels are not the same.

Mr McCormack described a group of security services employers as “parasites”.

He said they were using the law to prevent workers from getting minimum rates of pay agreed by a Joint Labour Committee.

Mr McCormack called for the CEO of P & O to resign following the sacking of 800 workers and said the union wants them reinstated in their jobs.

“Not only did they sack them, they hired these thugs, they got onto the boats and they removed the employees from the boats,” he said.

“They replaced them with agency workers and they’re now paying them £2 an hour. That’s what they’ve done. The disgraceful behaviour of that employer.”

Mr McCormack said the union has lost about 10,000 members, and the services division has been worst impacted.

Meanwhile, he urged Tánaiste Leo Varadkar not to “lecture us on pay” after he raised concerns about the impact of pay rises on inflation.

