A mother has spoken of her worry and concern for an Irishman living in Malaysia after being unable to contact him for three weeks.

'We are extremely worried and concerned for his safety' - mother of Irishman missing in Malaysia

Stephen Warde (31) from Kinvara, Co Galway was last seen near the Petronas Twin Towns in Kuala Lumpar on January 1.

He is described as having dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is five feet and 11 inches in height and heavy set.

Not having any contact from Stephen, his family say is, “very out of character” for him as he is described as a “placid and quiet” man.

It is understood that Mr Warde moved to Kuala Lumpur in November of last year.

They are appealing to the public to share his photo on social media which can be found on the Facebook page ‘Missing Persons in Malaysia’.

His worried Mum Mary Morrissey who is in Malaysia searching for him said: “ We are extremely worried and concerned for his safety and well-being as this is out of character for Stephen.”

Almost 10,000 people have shared Ms Morrissey’s emotional post with one person saying, “Thinking of Stephen and all of you Mary. So sorry to hear this. Hope he is found safe and well. Please let us know if there is anything we can do.”

His godfather Pat Greene posted: “A very difficult time Mary, I know you are a strong person and please God he will return safely home, I have the honour of being his godfather , so placid and quiet, we all will pray for him.”

Local Kinvara Fine Gael councillor Joe Byrne urged the public to help by using social media to spread the appeal for information.

The Students Union at NUI Galway also tweeted for anyone who had contacts in Malaysia to share information about his disappearance.

Mr Warde's family are liaising with the Department of Foreign affairs in a bid to locate him.

A department spokesperson said: “Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.”

