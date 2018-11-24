'We are deeply saddened' - Man (60s) dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport

A man, believed to be in his 60s, has died today following an accident at Dublin Airport.

It is understood that the man, who was a Swissport employee, was taken to hospital following his accident, which occurred at around 10.30am this morning.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said gardaí, the Health and Safety Authority and Dublin Airport authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, Swissport says it is deeply saddened.

“We are sorry to confirm that there was a fatality at Dublin Airport this morning. The next of kin has been informed, and we are deeply saddened by the death of a member of our team. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

“Health and safety is our number one operational priority and we take such matters very seriously. We are working with the appropriate authorities with their investigations and we’re unable to comment further at this stage.”

Online Editors