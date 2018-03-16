'We are concerned for his safety' - fresh appeal for missing 24-year-old

Caique Trindade De Oliveira, a Brazilian living in Dublin, has been missing from Clondalkin since March 6.

"We are concerned for Caique’s safety; he has not been seen since he left his home on the 6th of March. He has poor English and may appear confused, I ask anyone with information or who can assist in locating him, including members of the Brazilian community, to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or any Garda Station".

Caique was reported to be wearing a black t-shirt, a black jacket and black Adidas runners when he was last seen. He is approximately 5’10’’ tall with brown eyes and black hair which is shaven at the sides.

Caique wears glasses but he was not in possession of his glasses when last seen.