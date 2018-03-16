'We are concerned for his safety' - fresh appeal for missing 24-year-old
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information to help in the investigation of a man missing from west Dublin who 'may appear confused'.
Caique Trindade De Oliveira, a Brazilian living in Dublin, has been missing from Clondalkin since March 6.
There are concerns for the 24-year-old's safety.
His mother has travelled from Brazil.
Superintendent Brendan Connolly, said:
"We are concerned for Caique’s safety; he has not been seen since he left his home on the 6th of March. He has poor English and may appear confused, I ask anyone with information or who can assist in locating him, including members of the Brazilian community, to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or any Garda Station".
Caique was reported to be wearing a black t-shirt, a black jacket and black Adidas runners when he was last seen. He is approximately 5’10’’ tall with brown eyes and black hair which is shaven at the sides.
Caique wears glasses but he was not in possession of his glasses when last seen.
The garda investigation to date has included a review of CCTV footage and has failed to track Caique’s movements since he left his home. There have also been no transactions on his bank account.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Gardai 'concerned for wellbeing' of 24-year-old man missing for a week
- Appeal for 24-year-old man missing for almost a week