A community is "blessed" nobody was injured or killed after a group of children discovered a loaded gun while playing, the Taoiseach has said.

A community is "blessed" nobody was injured or killed after a group of children discovered a loaded gun while playing, the Taoiseach has said.

'We are blessed none of the children were killed' - Taoiseach 'shocked' by discovery of loaded Glock

A garda investigation is underway after a group of children found a loaded handgun close to where a man had been shot in Dublin.

The pistol, a 9mm Glock, was found in the Taoiseach's constituency near Castlecurragh Park, Mulhuddart, at about 5pm yesterday.

It is understood two young children came across the weapon before gardaí were alerted and seized the firearm.

An initial examination of the gun determined that it was loaded and it will now be examined by ballistic experts in detail.

The firearm was found close to where a 41-year-old man was injured following a shooting last Saturday.

The man, a Lithuanian national, was shot up to three times in Castlecurragh Heath but escaped serious injury.

Speaking at the official opening of Center Parcs, Taoiseach Varadkar described the find as a "shocking development".

"It is a shocking development, one that I am really concerned about, I think we are blessed that none of the children were injured or killed- that could have happened.

"And I am really pleased that they did the right thing by bringing it to the attention of an adult quite quickly.

"And you know whoever discarded a loaded firearm in this way has done something reprehensible.

"They will be brought to justice, but we need people’s assistance in this, and if anyone has information I’d ask them to give it to the Gardai in Blanchardstown," he added.

Gardaí are now investigating if the firearm recovered is in any way linked to that shooting, or any other gun attacks.

It is understood they did not touch the weapon after finding it but instead alerted an adult who then notified gardaí.

Local officers responded and seized the firearm before it was sent forward to Garda Headquarters for a ballistics examination.

Investigations into the loaded weapon discovery are ongoing.

The Glock handgun was located close to where a man was lucky to survive a gun attack on Saturday evening.

The 41-year-old was shot a number of times outside a house in Castlecurragh Heath as he sat in a black Volkswagen Passat.

Two men are believed to have approached him before one discharged a number of shots from a handgun.

Both suspects then fled the scene and a car, believed to have been used in the shooting, was later found burnt out in nearby Huntstown Wood.

The victim was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds but was able to communicate with emergency services while receiving treatment.

He was brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was assessed and treated, but was discharged earlier this week.

Gardaí are still attempting to establish a motive for the shooting.

The victim is not known to gardaí for involvement in any criminality.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the gun attack and investigations are ongoing.

Irish Independent