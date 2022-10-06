‘We are a valuable asset’: Thatcher fighting to keep his trade alive as industry reaches crisis point

A 72-year-old thatcher who has come out of retirement to help keep the trade alive has said he feels “bitter” over how the State allowed the industry to reach crisis point.

Insurance issues, a nationwide shortage of thatchers and a lack of quality homegrown materials have led to concerns that a major part of Ireland’s heritage will be non-existent within a matter of years.

Dennis Wright has been campaigning for two decades to highlight the plight of thatched properties, but he described the response from some politicians over the years as “discourteous”.

He spent four “productive” hours with a representative from the Department of Housing last week discussing how to help preserve the sector and is now calling for thatchers to receive the recognition they deserve.

“As a thatcher I know first-hand how serious the situation is for our valuable heritage of thatched cottages and pubs, and the skills needed to maintain them,” Mr Wright said.

“Every single tourist wishes to see thatch, and seeing thatchers at work can make the highlight of their holiday. We are a valuable asset.”

Mr Wright, who is originally from Lancashire in England, moved to Ireland 25 years ago after falling in love with the west of the country while on a family holiday.

It was here that he learned the skill of thatching.

“I worked as a stonemason for much of my life and was doing some work building a dry stone wall for a programme with Duncan Stewart from RTÉ in 2001, and that’s when I met a thatcher who agreed to show me the trade,” he said.

From then on, thatching became a major part of his life.

He now lives in Claremorris, Co Mayo, where up until recently he had been enjoying his retirement.

With the number of working thatchers declining, he receives frequent calls from desperate thatched property owners seeking to have repairs and work carried out on their homes, which prompted him to go back to it full-time.

“There are two of us working together. Without his support I wouldn’t still be doing it as it is hard work. It’s a very tough game. People see the romantic image of a man up the ladder ambling along, but it’s a brutal game in actual fact.

“People were constantly contacting me. We probably have enough work lined up for two years.”

He has met people who bought thatched houses but now cannot get insurance as companies are no longer taking on new business due to a “lack of risk appetite”.

The cost of materials is also soaring.

Reed, which is the primary thatching material in Europe, often has to be imported as it is in such short supply here.

“We priced a job four months ago that probably would have cost around €6,000 to import reed, but now it is around €10,000 for the same stuff.

“There’s Irish reed on the fringes of the River Shannon but it’s very poor quality.

“I believe the Government should be encouraging the growth of materials here rather than relying on imported ones.”

In an email to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Mr Wright proposed that thatchers should be elevated to the status of artists so that they can qualify for similar supports including the exemption from income tax in certain circumstances.

“I’m a little bit bitter about responses we’ve had in the past from politicians,” he said.

“I don’t want to be sidelined again.”

The Government is currently working with the sector to address some of the issues highlighted. Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said a study on insurance problems is underway and a report is expected by the end of November.

He also said the Government has established a steering group to assist his department in the implementation of actions relating to thatching skills and thatching materials.