An Irishman whose wife was found dead in an Indian forest refuses to believe she took her own life.

'We appeal to the police for a full investigation' - Husband hits out over claim wife died by suicide in India

The decapitated remains of Liga Skromane were identified on Saturday by her sister Ilze Skromane and Liga's husband Andrew Jordan, from Swords, north Dublin.

Fishermen found the body by the riverside in an isolated area near Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, the day before. According to local police, a preliminary inquiry suggested there was no foul play. "There are no injuries to her body parts. But the exact reason of the death can be established only after the chemical analysis report," it said.

However, at a press conference yesterday, Mr Jordan hit out at the suggestion his wife died of suicide. "Had the police taken it more seriously, it would have been a different story," he said.

Liga Skromane was on a holistic treatment retreat in Kerala, India when she disappeared

"I plead with the people of Kerala to come forward with the information, if they have any idea about what had happened to my wife. "We are sure it's not suicide. We appeal to the police for a full investigation."

The 33-year-old woman had travelled to Kerala with her sister Ilze to take part in a wellness retreat on February 4. Ms Skromane, who was from Latvia but had been living in Dublin for five years, was last seen on March 14. Read more: Sister of missing woman found dead in India 'requested post-mortem to be conducted by private doctors of her choice' According to local media reports, doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination informed police there were no open wounds or fractures on her bones.

"The bones around the neck too were unharmed," said city police commissioner P Prakash.

Although Ilze and Andrew have identified the body, the police are now waiting for the DNA test results to confirm if the body found on Friday was that of Ms Skromane.

In a statement, state police chief Loknath Behera said all enquiries into the death would be pursued.

