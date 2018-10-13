Eir has issued an apology to customers after thousands of people across the country were without broadband due to a widespread outage.

'We apologise for the inconvenience' - Eir says broadband service now restored

In a statement released this morning, a spokesperson for the telecommunications company said: "Service has been restored to those eir customers that were impacted by the internet access outage. We apologise again to our customers for the inconvenience this has caused.

"The outage was caused by a problem with an Eir DNS server that arose at approximately 14.30 on Saturday afternoon. Full service was restored around twelve hours later."

Customers throughout the country were venting their frustrations on social media due to problems with the service.

Online Editors