| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'We all really miss George - how could this happen?'

The family of George Nkencho are left with many questions about the events leading to his death, writes Ali Bracken

NKENCHO FAMILY PORTRAIT: (left to right back) Emmanuel, George (centre), Grateful; (left to right front) Victor, Gloria and Blessing (mother) Expand

Close

NKENCHO FAMILY PORTRAIT: (left to right back) Emmanuel, George (centre), Grateful; (left to right front) Victor, Gloria and Blessing (mother)

NKENCHO FAMILY PORTRAIT: (left to right back) Emmanuel, George (centre), Grateful; (left to right front) Victor, Gloria and Blessing (mother)

NKENCHO FAMILY PORTRAIT: (left to right back) Emmanuel, George (centre), Grateful; (left to right front) Victor, Gloria and Blessing (mother)

Ali Bracken

Eleven days ago the close-knit family of George Nkencho was forever fractured when he was shot dead outside their west Dublin home. The crack of gunfire not only ended their troubled brother's life; bullets also invaded their home and came close to where the 27-year-old's siblings stood paralysed by fear in the hallway.

"We will really miss our brother," his sister, Gloria, tells the Sunday Independent.

"We are coping as best we can in such difficult circumstances. We all miss George so much and we are finding it so difficult to come to terms with how this could happen to our family."

Related Content

The presenters of the Black and Irish podcast, Amanda Ade, Boni Odoemene, Leon Diop and Femi Bankole

Life

‘There are no winners here. A man has died, on our screens, in a tragic way. It’s horrible for George’s family, it’s horrible for the gardaí and it’s horrible for the people who were attacked’

When George Floyd was killed by police in May, the world was convulsed by footage which showed the 46-year-old black man pinned down by three Minnesota police officers. “I can’t breathe,” Floyd told police over and over, using the same dark phrase that has evolved from last words to a rallying cry following the deaths of an ever-growing list of black people at the hands of US police.
Privacy