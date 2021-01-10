'We all really miss George - how could this happen?'

Eleven days ago the close-knit family of George Nkencho was forever fractured when he was shot dead outside their west Dublin home. The crack of gunfire not only ended their troubled brother's life; bullets also invaded their home and came close to where the 27-year-old's siblings stood paralysed by fear in the hallway.

"We will really miss our brother," his sister, Gloria, tells the Sunday Independent.

"We are coping as best we can in such difficult circumstances. We all miss George so much and we are finding it so difficult to come to terms with how this could happen to our family."

The George she remembers is not a man defined by the last moments of his life.

The 27-year-old was someone the entire family could rely on. She will forever think of him as a young man who loved football and performing in talent shows, before mental illness impacted and ultimately changed his life.

"George was an energetic and charismatic person. He enjoyed being around his friends and playing football. He also used to take part in talent shows in our secondary school. He was someone you could lean on and depend upon. He was always great to talk to and we could go to him with our issues," she explains.

ANGER IN COMMUNITY: People gather outside Blanchardstown garda station to protest the killing of George Nkencho. Photo: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

ANGER IN COMMUNITY: People gather outside Blanchardstown garda station to protest the killing of George Nkencho. Photo: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The tragic circumstances of the fatal shooting of George Nkencho have been well documented since his untimely death. His shooting is also the subject of a Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) probe.

He was shot on the porch of his home in Clonee at around 12.35pm on December 30 and was later pronounced dead in hospital. In the minutes before his death, he was twice tasered by gardaí, as well as pepper sprayed.

These actions, to try and disarm George, took place against a backdrop of his violent attack on a shopkeeper at a Eurospar 30 minutes earlier. He punched this shop worker in the face, leaving the man with significant facial injuries.

George then entered a post office in the same shopping centre in Hartstown and acted highly aggressively, before he exited and began to walk towards home. It was a 10-minute walk but took longer, and no doubt felt longer, for both George and the gardaí dispatched to the scene.

By that stage, several local Garda units had arrived and followed him, repeatedly asking him to drop the knife he was then brandishing. He refused and threatened gardaí with the knife when they tried to approach him.

By the time George got home, two members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) were at the scene and took over the unfolding incident.

Armed gardaí did not know this was George's home and had valid fears he could take the people inside the house hostage. He was pepper sprayed by armed officers and there were also two attempts at tasering him, only one of which was effective. But these efforts by armed officers didn't have the desired effect.

George remained firmly in possession of the knife and continued to lunge at officers. Gardaí opened fire.

It is a moment Gloria will never forget. Not alone because some of the bullets came through the windows.

Minutes before, she had opened the front door to try to tell gardaí she could help, it was her brother, and he was unwell. But as gardaí grappled to contain the potential for violence, she had to retreat back inside when requested. When the gunshots rang out, some entered the house.

"We were standing in the hallway," she recalls. "We want to know why shots were fired in our direction if they say they were trying to protect us."

The family solicitor, Phelim O'Neill, has made a separate complaint to GSOC about the danger the family were placed in.

It emerged yesterday that George was shot six times and not four as previously thought, his post-mortem examination has found. Five shots penetrated his torso with another passing through his arm, say sources close to the Nkencho family, who were contacted on Friday by GSOC with the post-mortem results.

An email sent to the family by GSOC confirmed "it appears that six shots were aimed at the central mass (torso) and of those shots, one went through George's arm and did not go into his chest".

The email said "the interim cause of death was two fatal gunshots, which caused damage to vital organs".

Does Gloria think racial bias, even unconscious, came into play, in the split second gardaí were forced to make a decision to open fire?

"I think gardaí should be trained to deal with all types of bias that may present themselves in society. It's not just about race. Gardaí can be biased with people from certain postcodes or communities."

The law student believes her brother's mental illness was the predominant issue that caused his death.

"I think the issue here is the lack of training [for gardaí] in dealing with people suffering from mental illness. There should be training in place to ensure that individuals are assessed and dealt with in accordance to their situation."

What has added distress to the already grieving Nkencho family in recent days is the racist hate mail they received.

The letter, under investigation by gardaí, contains racist and offensive language. The sender wrote that they were "glad" George was dead and told the family to get out of Clonee. It also referenced false accusations that he had over 30 criminal convictions.

This is untrue, George had no criminal convictions. These "lies" were spread online by "fascists and racists" trying to inflame racial tensions, according to security sources.

"This has been a shock to me. Receiving hate mail is not something I had anticipated," Gloria says. "I'm really devastated at the lack of empathy that was shown."

In the background, the GSOC probe is under way. Phelim O'Neill has expressed concern at what he sees as "a distinct lack of urgency" by GSOC. The solicitor says GSOC officials had been unable to specify when they would be in a position to take statements from members of George Nkencho's family. In response, the watchdog says its probe is well under way, with some statements already taken.

This all comes against a backdrop of protests questioning if George was killed because of the colour of his skin. Some of the demonstrations have been peaceful, while others have resulted in threats being levelled at the officer who fired the fatal shots.

"We have concerns about escalating racial tensions. On the one hand, there were threats being made against the garda who fired the shots. On the other side, lies are being circulated about the man who died, claiming he was a criminal when he was not. All of these things stoke the fires of racial tension," according to a well-placed security source.

A separate source pointed to the difficult circumstances gardaí were faced with while trying to contain the unfolding threat George posed.

"A man died. A family is bereft. A community is inflamed. And the gardaí responsible have GSOC to answer to. And rightly so, as a man lost his life. There are no winners in this. But gardaí recognise the pain George's family are in," they said.