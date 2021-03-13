| 4°C Dublin

‘We all knew someone with Covid-19 – and now it’s someone with vaccine’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson elbow bumps a member of the public as they wait to be vaccinated during a visit to the Lakeland Forum vaccination centre in Enniskillen yesterday. Photo: Charles McQuillan/PA Wire

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson elbow bumps a member of the public as they wait to be vaccinated during a visit to the Lakeland Forum vaccination centre in Enniskillen yesterday. Photo: Charles McQuillan/PA Wire

Catherine Fegan

The phone call, the one Monaghan GP Ilona Duffy had been both expecting and dreading, came through on Wednesday afternoon.

“We were told we wouldn’t be getting our next vaccine delivery until March 26 and that it would only be enough to cover the second dose for the group we vaccinated two weeks ago,” she told the Irish Independent.

“We had hoped to get a delivery on Friday because we had been told to expect a delivery every fortnight and on that basis we had hoped to run a clinic on Tuesday. The phone call confirmed that there wasn’t going to be a delivery this week.”

