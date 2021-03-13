‘We all knew someone with Covid-19 – and now it’s someone with vaccine’

The phone call, the one Monaghan GP Ilona Duffy had been both expecting and dreading, came through on Wednesday afternoon.

“We were told we wouldn’t be getting our next vaccine delivery until March 26 and that it would only be enough to cover the second dose for the group we vaccinated two weeks ago,” she told the Irish Independent.

“We had hoped to get a delivery on Friday because we had been told to expect a delivery every fortnight and on that basis we had hoped to run a clinic on Tuesday. The phone call confirmed that there wasn’t going to be a delivery this week.”

It’s been two weeks since Dr Duffy received her first delivery of Moderna vaccines. During a carefully planned clinic that quickly followed, more than 200 patients received their first dose, including all patients over the age of 85 and a relatively small group of those aged 80 and over. Everything seemed to be going well until last weekend, when GPs received an email warning about an issue with Moderna supplies.

“We were told there would be a reduction of 10 to 15pc,” she said.

“I get it. If they don’t have the vaccines, they don’t have the vaccines... But how long does it take them to know they don’t have any to give us? It’s really draining and exhausting.”

Thirty minutes away, across the border in Armagh city, Dr Frances O’Hagan and her team are also exhausted.

On Wednesday, the same day Dr Duffy and her colleagues were frantically ringing the HSE cold chain services to try to find out whether or not they were getting any vaccines, Dr O’Hagan and her team administered 400 jabs in just under four hours.

“We started at 2pm and finished around 6pm,” said Dr O’Hagan, deputy chair of the British Medical Organisation’s NI Committee of GPs.

“We have it down to a fine art at this stage. We march them in the door, socially distanced, they turn the corner, go up the corridor, get the jacket off, then I’m there doing the vaccine and I have another colleague doing the paperwork.

“They get the vaccine, walk on up the corridor and out the back door. In and out, non-stop until they are all done. Once you start you don’t stop and there is no such thing as a break but it’s very rewarding.”

Since starting to administer vaccines to patients in December, Dr O’Hagan’s practice has been receiving weekly supplies of AstraZeneca, a two-dose vaccine that has a 10-week interval between shots in the North.

“We started immediately after Christmas,” said Dr O’Hagan.

“To date we have offered a vaccine to everyone over 70, all those who fall under the clinically very vulnerable and this week we are working our way through those who would have ordinarily been offered the flu vaccine.

“We have had vaccine and we would have liked more supply in GP practice but we have quite a big delivery coming next week and things are ramping up as we continue on with the first vaccines and administer the second doses. We have been promised that the supply will be good for the rest of the month at the least.

“While we have been doing very well, I expect we will do even better and roll it out even faster in the next couple of weeks.”

With momentum building, Dr O’Hagan, like many of her Northern Irish colleagues, is conscious of the fact that emerging from the pandemic to a way of life that resembles what it was before very much requires vaccination levels to be even across both jurisdictions.

“It doesn’t sit right with me that the south is falling behind,” she said.

“It’s in everybody’s interest that the south of Ireland gets up to speed with the north.

“At the end of the day, we all go between jurisdictions and we want to be able to open to travel between the north and the south. People are tired, they have worked hard and they want to be able to see their friends and families, both sides of the Border.”

Twenty-two year-old Anna McAree is due to receive her Covid-19 vaccination next week. A postgraduate student from Derry, she falls under the at-risk group who are normally called for the flu vaccine due to her asthma.

“I was at a routine asthma clinic this week when they booked me in for the vaccine,” she said.

“I’m absolutely delighted. I’m living at home, my mother is shielding and I’m studying in Coleraine. The next time I go on to the campus I will have had the vaccine so it removes a degree of risk. Mum got her vaccine about three weeks ago and my father is vaccinated too.”

In Derry, tens of thousands have already been vaccinated at Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex and GP surgeries, while local pharmacists in the north west will soon join in administering vaccines. It has been a welcome triumph for the region, where at one point one in every 100 people was infected.

“Cases rocketed before Christmas,” said Anna.

“At that point everyone knew someone who had Covid or had gotten it in the past and now it’d be the reverse, everyone knows someone who has been vaccinated or is getting a vaccine. It’s a change that has been a key turning point in the mentality. There is a momentum there and you can feel that we are moving forward.”

Like many young people living in the border counties, Anna has friends and family living in this State, where the vaccine roll-out has been hampered by delays in supplies.

“My grandfather lives in Donegal and my aunt, her husband and my cousin live in Letterkenny,” she said.

“We would have been going over quite often but that all stopped in October. It coincided with Derry’s case numbers going through the roof and us going into a local lockdown.

“My granddad got vaccinated a few weeks ago but his siblings who are in their 70s and also live in Donegal haven’t. The roll-out has definitely been quicker here. My grandmother in Derry got her vaccination about two weeks before she turned 80 and my grandfather across the Border who is 85 waited another six weeks.”

The Lifford/Stranorlar region of Co Donegal was the national “hotspot” for Covid-19 in September and October with a 14-day incidence at one point of 602.6 cases per 100,000 people. Local GP Martin Coyne recently spoke of his “vaccine envy” at his counterparts in the North.

In Donegal town, GP Austin O’Kennedy learnt this week that a scheduled delivery of vaccines next week will be reduced. “We are now told we may not get this amount but to wait and see what arrives,” he said. He warned of having to cancel patient appointments “and deal with their disappointment and dissatisfaction”.

In October, Northern Ireland had the title of European’s Covid hotspot in October, with a higher seven-day rolling average of new cases per million than the US, Spain and France. Less than six months later, thanks to the bountiful vaccine supplies being sent from London, the region looks set to protect its population in record time.

“A total of the 664,029 vaccines have been administered,” said Derry-based GP Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) Northern Ireland. “About half of those have been administered by GPs and half in mass vaccination centres. To do that many in three months, at a rate of about 200,000 a month, is pretty impressive.

“I have every confidence the south will catch up. At the minute there are about three or four weeks between the north and the south and if the supplies pick up in quarter two, as planned in the south, then by the end of the summer we will all be done.”