'We admire his courage' - support for priest after Seán Quinn letter to Vatican

A group of priests has praised the courage shown by Fr Oliver O'Reilly, about whom businessman Seán Quinn has complained to the Vatican.

A group of priests has praised the courage shown by Fr Oliver O'Reilly, about whom businessman Seán Quinn has complained to the Vatican.

The show of support by the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) in Ireland comes as it was revealed Mr Quinn has complained to Church leaders about comments made by the Cavan priest in a homily after the savage kidnapping and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney.

The 'Sunday Independent' revealed that the former billionaire wrote on October 21 to Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as well as Cardinal Marc Ouellet, a Canadian prelate, and Cardinal Beniamino Stella.

He sent a copy of the letter to Fr O'Reilly and to the Administrator of the Diocese of Kilmore, Monsignor Liam Kelly.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In