Waterford man raffling off his home, car and €5k in bid to put defibrillators in communities nationwide

For a £10 pound ticket, one lucky winner will get the keys to the three-bed semi-detached house at Springmeadows, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, a Hyundai IX35 and the cash prize.

A Co Waterford man is raffling off his home, a car and €5,000 in cash to raise much needed funds to provide defibrillators to GAA clubs across the country.

Conor Ryan (46) told Independent.ie he wants to “change someone’s life by enabling them to be mortgage free and on the property ladder, but I also want to help save peoples’ lives by donating a total of forty defibrillators.”

Mr Ryan said he was spurred into action after a serious cardiac incident involving a close friend. This, and when Danish footballer Christian Eriksen went into cardiac arrest at the European Football Championships this summer, inspired Mr Ryan to hold the raffle.

“A good friend of mine suffered a cardiac arrest a couple of months ago. He was down for a good while. He was down for 15 or 20 minutes but two women ran for a defibrillator and shocked him and brought him back.

“The Christian Eriksen incident as well and then yesterday someone had a [cardiac] incident at the Newcastle and Spurs match.

"So I just said to my partner, will we go down that road and will we try and get as many sales as we could and if we can get the sales we might get 40 defibrillators,” he said.

Mr Ryan is a lifelong hurling and soccer fan and said he plans to initially share the defibrillators with GAA clubs, but he also hopes to be able to provide the machines to other sports clubs across the Ireland.

He has set a goal of selling 50,000 tickets at £10 each on the fundraising website Raffall.com

Mr Ryan said 10pc of the money raised goes to website, he will then use some of the funds to pay off the mortgage on the house before handing the keys over to the winner, while the rest will be spending on the heart devices.

Mr Ryan plans to move to south Kilkenny with his partner Alison and their four-year-old daughter Emily and said he decided to do some good with his Waterford residence rather than simply selling it.

He has described the prize home as placed “in the picturesque coastal town and harbour of Dungarvan. Located five minutes from Clonea Beach and Waterford's famous Greenway, with 46km of off-road cycling and walking trails making it an ideal base as a holiday home or a rental property.”

“The Comeragh Mountain walks and trails stretch from the coast near Dungarvan inland as far as Clonmel as well as the stunning Mahon Falls and Coumshingaun Lake making this a hiker’s paradise. Enjoy all Dungarvan has to offer such as golf, sailing, tennis club, rugby and GAA as well as beautiful restaurants, cafes and bars,” he added.

Mr Ryan said the raffle is an amazing opportunity for the winner to get a new home in what he described as a much “in demand” location.

He also hopes the gesture on his part will save lives.

“With around 2,500 cardiac arrests in Ireland each year, from young children at school to adults in work or public places. The chances greatly increase of surviving a cardiac arrest if a defibrillator is deployed within three minutes with survival rates jumping from 6pc to 74pc. My hope is this gesture will save lives into the future,” he said.

Tickets for the competition can be purchased at Raffall.com and a Facebook has also been set up called Sunny South East House Prize Draw - which features videos from a growing list of Irish sporting celebrities.

In his video, ex-professional footballer Robbie Doyle said: “Please get behind and support it. The reason why I’m doing it is that in 2005 I lost my brother Richie to Sudden Adult Death. So, this is a great campaign and one I’m strongly getting behind.”

Meanwhile, former Sunday Game host Michael Lyster said: “Now there’s a chance for you maybe to save somebody else’s life by contributing to the very special draw. The aim here is to put a defibrillator into a GAA club in every county in Ireland.”

Tickets for the draw are on sale until 15 December or until they sell out.