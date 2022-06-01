Waterford aims to achieve a 500pc increase in the number of cycle trips across the city as part of a radical overhaul of local transport systems.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) unveiled the draft Waterford Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (WMATS) which has attached enormous emphasis on the development and promotion of local cycle and walking routes.

The projected 541pc increase in cycling will be dependent on 100km of cycling track around the greater Waterford city area as well as the continued promotion of a 54km greenway network.

Waterford's greenway system is already one of the most successful in Ireland.

The WMATS was jointly developed by the NTA alongside Waterford City & County Council, Kilkenny County Council, the Southern Regional Assembly (SRA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Over the next two decades, it will be the blueprint by which all transport networks in the Waterford area are developed.

The draft strategy also recommends the development of a new sustainable transport bridge providing pedestrian and cycle connectivity across the River Suir.

It also aims to achieve a 55pc increase in the number of daily walking trips in Waterford thanks to the provision of 43km of new and enhanced footpaths around the city.

Public transport will also be a key element of the plan with the BusConnects programme set to include the provision of 63km of bus lanes and bus priority measures across the Waterford metropolitan area.

There will also be 75 new zero-emission buses and a park and ride facility to service an expanded bus network spanning 100km.

Under the plan, Waterford's Plunkett Station will relocate to a new site on the North Quays.

Investment in road transport will be focused on maintaining, renewing and managing existing road infrastructure.

The major road improvement projects include the N24 between Waterford and Cahir and the N25 between Waterford and Glenmore.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it was a co-ordinated strategy which aimed to promote a more efficient, effective and environmentally-friendly transport network.

“With Waterford set to grow by at least 50pc by 2040, there is a need to scale up the public transport network and encourage active travel to and from the city," he said.

"This strategy published by the NTA provides the blueprint for making this possible."

"The proposed expansion of the bus network will help encourage more people onto public transport while the delivery of a safe cycle network will increase the numbers cycling into the city by 541pc."

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said every aspect of travel was carefully studied to deliver maximum benefits in the plan.

“From BusConnects to new walking and cycling infrastructure, there is a unique opportunity to promote public transport and active travel in communities across Waterford. By rolling out these measures, we can help contribute to a 56pc reduction in carbon emissions within the

metropolitan area by 2040."

“Public consultation on the draft strategy gets underway today and runs for six weeks. I would encourage everybody to look at our plans and have your say.”