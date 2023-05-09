Water services could be hit when local authority staff begin industrial action next month

WATER services could be hit when local authority staff begin a campaign of industrial action next month.

Siptu members are set to take industrial action that could include strikes in local authority water services from June 7.

A union spokesperson said it wants to protect their earnings Uisce Éireann takes over services.

Karan O Loughlin, Siptu public administration and community division organiser. warned that there could be significant disruption to water supplies.

She said the union will be serving notice of industrial action on local authorities across the country.

She said the nature of the action will be decided at the end of this week by representatives from around the country and may well take the form of a strike.

“Siptu members in water services in local authorities voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action to ensure the retention of the value of their earnings in the transition of the responsibility for the maintenance and provision of water services to Uisce Éireann,” she said.

“The industrial action will commence on June 7, with the objective of ensuring that workers remaining within the local authorities will not suffer a loss of earnings.”

She said water workers will lose significant amounts of money and there will be a significant impact on their pensions if the dispute is not resolved.

It was never the first preference of these workers to enter into a dispute as their primary objective at work has always been to provide and maintain quality water services for the general public and businesses, she said.

“However, they will fight to retain what they have rightly struggled to earn over the years and, unfortunately, that could involve significant disruption to the water supply.”

Brendan O Brien, Siptu sector organiser, said the demands are reasonable as the union is only seeking to ensure the application of what was already agreed by union representatives and government officials as part of a Framework for future delivery of water services document .

Independent.ie has contacted Uisce Éireann and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for comment.