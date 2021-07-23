Water safety chiefs give advice on how to have fun safely during the hot weather

Lifeguards Liam Heylin and Evan Rankin keeping watch at Sandycove during the sunny weather. Pic: Steve Humphreys

The public are being urged to only swim at locations with lifeguards, as more people take to the water during hot weather.

Water Safety Ireland chief executive John Leech says people should only swim at lifeguarded bathing areas.

“For the rest of the summer if you’re going to the beach go to lifeguarded bathing areas,” he said.

"We have a really helpful resource on our website which states all the beaches in different counties that are lifeguarded.”

Mr Leech added: “Not every county has them unfortunately but look for traditional bathing areas and places with a yellow box and ring buoy. It is also crucial to look out for shallow shelving so that you can walk out and always stay within your depth and swim within your depth so if you get a cramp, you can walk out.”

Mr Leech explained the danger of diving headfirst into cold water.

“The impact of cold-water shock is much stronger especially for someone just getting out of a hot car,” he said.

“If you’re going to swim out of your depth, we recommend using a tow float so then if you’re feeling dizzy you can just grab the float and wait until it passes or people can tow you back to shore,” he added.

Mr Leech said the large numbers of people at beaches in recent days is very stressful on lifeguards.

“It’s not hundreds of people swimming at beaches, it’s thousands and it’s very difficult to lifeguard such large numbers,” he said.

“Coming into the heatwave I was worried and concerned about potential drowning,” he said.

However, most drownings – 60pc – happen on inland waterways such as lakes and rivers, where the water is colder and the depth can be far more unpredicable than on a beach.

Mr Leech expressed the need to “keep banging the drum” around water safety in order to improve behaviour around the water.

“The news on the whole is that people are doing the right thing,” he said.

The United Nations has declared Sunday, July 25, World Drowning Prevention Day.

It is part of the first ever UN Resolution on drowning prevention, an initiative led by Ireland and Bangladesh that aims to address a global killer that takes an average of 115 lives in Ireland every year.

Ireland averages ten drownings every month. Five people have died in swimming related incidents in Ireland this week.

The Irish Coast Guard offers advice to those who may venture to local water amenities during the hot weather.

Park responsibly, be sure to take the time to find an appropriate parking space as not to block access for emergency vehicles. They may need to attend an emergency and every second counts.

Swim near the lifeguard station and never swim alone. It is always recommended to swim with a buddy and to swim parallel and close to the shore. The Irish Coast Guard also recommends to always enter the water feet first and to check tide times online or with the lifeguards.

Never use an inflatable in open water as the slightest breeze can take you off course and bring you further out to sea.

Alcohol is a factor in one third of drownings so never enter the water if you have been drinking.

It is very important for leisure divers to contact their local coast guard radio station with your voyage details. The Irish Coast Guard warn divers to ‘plan your dive and dive your plan’.

Water Safety Ireland also warns people to always put on a life jacket before you get on a boat or go paddle boarding or angling and make sure it has a correctly fitted crotch strap.

The ESB has also issued a message to warn people of the potential dangers of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.