Water restrictions likely to remain until October

Water restrictions will likely remain in place until October, although Irish Water has not ruled out lifting the 'hosepipe ban' before then.

The utility said there was just 70 days' worth of water feeding the Greater Dublin Area. That compares with 150 days' worth in early May, before the heatwave and subsequent nationwide drought depleted supplies to dangerously low levels.

Despite this, a spokesperson for Irish Water yesterday couldn't say whether the National Water Conservation Order, or hosepipe ban, will be extended beyond August.

The order went into effect on July 6, making it an offence for homes or businesses to use hoses and otherwise waste water. However, whether or not the ban will be lifted at the end of this month will be determined closer to the date, the spokesperson said.

"The hosepipe ban is in place until August 31. Irish Water will continue to review demand for water and rainfall levels over the month of August and should the ban need to be extended, a decision will be made on that later in the month," the utility said.

"We know from historical records that in a dry autumn, it takes to the end of October before lake levels stabilise and begin to rise.

"It is therefore essential that the water conservation programme is continued throughout this period."

Irish Independent