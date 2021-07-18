Water restrictions in place nationwide amid 'urgent appeal' to public to conserve supply

Water restrictions have been introduced in places across the country today as temperatures soar to Mediterranean levels.

Irish Water are appealing to the public to conserve water to ensure a consistent supply during the current spell of scorching weather.

Night restrictions and “urgent appeals” for water conservation have been put in place for Laois, Kerry, Wexford, Dublin, Meath and Donegal to ensure a consistent day time supply.

Irish Water said, “While the public are being asked to conserve, there are currently no plans to implement a Water Conservation Order.”

Read More

Irish Water have seen an increase in domestic and commercial demand for water which is expected to continue into the week, and have put emphasis on water conservation in tourist hotspots and on farms.

In Dublin, some areas may be impacted by low water pressure or outages until 10am tomorrow. These areas include, Garristown, Ballymadun, Tobergregan, Baldwinstown, Palmerstown and surrounding areas.

Some of the recommended ways to conserve water include taking shorter showers, avoid using paddling pools, and if you need to wash a car, use a bucket and sponge instead of hose.

People are advised to use a rose head watering cans in the garden instead of hose, fix dripping taps or leaking toilets, turn off the tap when brushing teeth, and reuse water collected from baths, showers and hand basins.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations, said: “As demand increases we are appealing to the public to redouble their efforts in conserving water in the home, in the garden, at work and on the farm, especially during the busy months of July and August.

“This applies particularly to tourist hotspots in popular coastal regions and tourist destinations throughout the country of which we are lucky to have so many and where large influxes of visitors are expected.

“As rivers, lakes and groundwater levels reduce through the summer and autumn period, there is less water available for supply, while at the same time the warmer weather gives rise to increased water demands for domestic, agricultural and leisure uses.

Irish Water said it been monitoring all of its raw water sources, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed into water treatment plants around the country.