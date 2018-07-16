Water restrictions: Everything you need to know

Despite the rain forecast this week water restrictions remain in place. Here is everything you need to know.

What areas are affected?

More than 30 locations across Dublin and Wicklow are affected by the restrictions. These are:

City Centre North and South

Smithfield

Phibsboro

Drumcondra

Cabra

Whitehall

Finglas

Beaumont

Marina

Eastwall

Inchicore

Crumlin

Ballyfermot

Kimmage

Walkinstown

Chapelizod

Ranelagh

Rathgar

Ballsbridge

Donnybrook

Sandymont

Ringsend

Clondalkin

Lucan

Tallaght

Templeogue

Ballyboden

Rathfarnham

Dalkey

Killiney

Ballybrack

Shankill

Cabinteely

Bray

The Aran Islands, Inis Mór and Inis Oirr, are also faced with restrictions as Irish Water warned supplies are at risk of being exhausted.

When will the restrictions take effect?

The restrictions kick in on Monday night. The lowered pressure will be in place from 10pm to 5am only. Meanwhile, a nationwide hosepipe ban also remains in effect until mid-August.

Will I have no water?

The restrictions will mean reduced water pressure and most customers should have water flowing from their kitchen tap. However, those in multi-storey buildings, on higher ground or at the edge of the network could see supply reduced to a trickle.

Will the rain mean the restrictions will be lifted sooner than expected?

Rain is expected to fall across much of the country this week but Irish Water has warned at least four weeks' rainfall is now required to replenish streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

A status yellow drought warning will remain in place across Ireland until Wednesday. Irish Water has said that, despite the rainfall, further water supply restrictions will come into force this week to protect vital water sources.

