Water disruption: Uisce Éireann warns of risk to supply due to strike action

Meanwhile boil water notice for Tipperary and Waterford

Uisce Éireann has warned of potential disruption to water supplies over the coming days due to strike action by members of the Unite trade union.

Water service workers in a number of local authorities are to engage in work stoppages on Thursday and Friday.

Unite is seeking a commitment that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

Uisce Éireann said that due to the industrial action, precautionary boil water notices will be in place in areas of Waterford and Tipperary from midnight last night.

The water company said this is in order to protect the health of approximately 19,240 customers supplied by local water supplies including Crottys Lake, Templetney, Glenary, and Poulavanogue Water Treatment Plants.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health,” it said.

“Due to the strike action, Uisce Éireann has taken steps to protect public health by imposing Boil Water Notices on these schemes.

“All customers in these areas are advised to boil their water before consuming from Wednesday at 12 midnight (00.01 Thursday) until further notice.

“There may also be some disruption to water services, in particular, the speed at which bursts to the water network are repaired in all counties impacted by the strike action.”

Uisce Eireann’s Tom Cuddy, who is Head of Operations, acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community.

“Our expectation was that the core activities of water services are regarded as essential services and should be exempt from industrial action,” he said.

“However, neither Uisce Éireann or the Local Authorities have been able to get clarity through the Unite Strike Committees, that they will continue to operate critical treatment plants or respond to emergencies.

“Unfortunately, Uisce Éireann has no choice but to put several Boil Water Notices in place to protect public health.

“The Boil Water Notices may run for several days as we will need time to assess the impacts on treatment plants and processes post-strike.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices.

Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth or making ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.