Water and gas supplies ‘could be hit’ during strikes in the coming weeks

WATER services and gas supplies could be hit during two campaigns of industrial action over pay in the next few weeks.

Siptu members are set to take industrial action that could include strikes in local authority water services from June 7.

Members of the union are also planning two one-day strikes at a gas network infrastructure company over a 5pc pay rise demand later this month.

A union spokesperson said it wants to protect local authority water workers’ earnings when Uisce Éireann takes over services.

Karan O Loughlin, Siptu public administration and community division organiser. warned that there could be significant disruption to water supplies.

She said the union will be serving notice of industrial action on local authorities across the country.

Ms O’Loughlin said the nature of the action will be decided at the end of this week by representatives from around the country and may well take the form of a strike.

“Siptu members in water services in local authorities voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action to ensure the retention of the value of their earnings in the transition of the responsibility for the maintenance and provision of water services to Uisce Éireann,” she said.

“The industrial action will commence on June 7, with the objective of ensuring that workers remaining within the local authorities will not suffer a loss of earnings.”

She said water workers will lose significant amounts of money and there will be a significant impact on their pensions if the dispute is not resolved.

It was never the first preference of these workers to enter into a dispute as their primary objective at work has always been to provide and maintain quality water services for the general public and businesses, she said.

“However, they will fight to retain what they have rightly struggled to earn over the years and, unfortunately, that could involve significant disruption to the water supply.”

Brendan O’Brien, Siptu sector organiser, said the demands are reasonable as the union is only seeking to ensure the application of what was already agreed by union representatives and government officials as part of a framework for future delivery of water services document.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage told the Irish Independent that “further opportunities for staff who do not seek to transfer to Uisce Éireann will be identified during the transition period to 2026, including reassignment, redeployment, upskilling and training programmes”.

"Under the framework, these workers will suffer no loss of earnings relative to their current water services role after they are reassigned within their local authority.

"Local authorities will work proactively and closely with staff who are to be reassigned to local authority roles outside of water services. It is expected that this will be a relatively low number of the overall water services workforce, and the arrangements for each individual worker will be agreed on a case-by-case basis.

“A voluntary redundancy scheme will also be made available under the framework to eligible local authority water services staff members.

“The minister, and the department have every confidence that the framework document is the right way forward for all the parties to the transformation process. For workers, in particular it sets out the options that will become available generally, and empowers each worker to decide voluntarily on the option which is best suited to their own individual needs.2

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said its “priority remains the protection of public health and the environment through the delivery of safe, secure and sustainable water services”.

"We are aware of the union position. Uisce Éireann is committed to ensuring the continued delivery of essential services to our customers and communities.”

They added: “The framework guarantees that there will be no change to terms and conditions and that pension benefits will be fully protected for staff who choose to join Uisce Éireann

“We have commenced our engagement with all local authority staff, and want and need as many staff as possible to choose to become Uisce Éireann employees. We met with many staff directly at a series of information briefings held across in each local authority area from November 2022 to February 2023 and have a dedicated email address and phone number for all queries from local authority staff.

"We will shortly be following up with a series of HR one-to-one meetings to clarify any individual questions and provide interested staff with all the information they need in order to make a decision on joining Uisce Éireann. This is a voluntary decision for all water services staff members, who can express an interest in transferring to Uisce Éireann any time between now and 2026.”

Meanwhile, gas supplies could face disruption during two strikes later this month, Siptu has warned.

Siptu has served notice of work stoppages on May 19 and May 26 on GMC Civil and Mechanical Engineering.

Pickets will be placed on five GMC depots including two in Dublin, and depots in Cork, Limerick and Carlow.

Andrew McGuinness, Siptu organiser, claimed members have been forced to take industrial action due to the company frustrating attempts to find a resolution during 18 months of talks.

He said the dispute is over demands for a pay increase and protection of workers’ conditions.

The industrial action will take place from 7am to 4pm on both days.

It will include a work to rule that means staff will refuse to work overtime over the weekend and there will be a withdrawal of some emergency cover.

Mr McGuinness said the company was fully aware of a 5pc pay increase claim prior to taking up the contract.

Independent.ie has asked GMC Civil and Mechanical Engineering for a comment.