Watching as a way of life: how Big Brother can exploit a crisis

Society has seen an explosion in digital surveillance, with Covid-19 contact-tracing apps the latest example. Mary McGill investigates the privacy risks

'There was… no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment… You had to live - did live, from habit that became instinct - in the assumption that every sound you made was overheard, and, except in darkness, every movement scrutinised."

This is how George Orwell described the surveillance society in the totalitarian nightmare of Nineteen Eighty-Four. The central villain of the 1949 novel, the shadowy all-seeing Big Brother, has long since become shorthand for how societies and individuals can be manipulated through misinformation and fear. Despite Orwell's warning, surveillance has become a hallmark of the modern world, from smartphone cameras to facial recognition technology. The trend has only intensified with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not only governments and corporations that survey the population. In his 2018 book The Culture of Surveillance, leading surveillance studies scholar David Lyon writes that "watching has become a way of life" in contemporary societies. On social media, ordinary people are encouraged to watch themselves and each other, turning surveillance into an everyday act. Rather than Orwell's singular Big Brother, surveillance today is made up of lots of little brothers, implicating us all.