Watching as a way of life: how Big Brother can exploit a crisis

'There was… no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment… You had to live - did live, from habit that became instinct - in the assumption that every sound you made was overheard, and, except in darkness, every movement scrutinised."

This is how George Orwell described the surveillance society in the totalitarian nightmare of Nineteen Eighty-Four. The central villain of the 1949 novel, the shadowy all-seeing Big Brother, has long since become shorthand for how societies and individuals can be manipulated through misinformation and fear. Despite Orwell's warning, surveillance has become a hallmark of the modern world, from smartphone cameras to facial recognition technology. The trend has only intensified with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not only governments and corporations that survey the population. In his 2018 book The Culture of Surveillance, leading surveillance studies scholar David Lyon writes that "watching has become a way of life" in contemporary societies. On social media, ordinary people are encouraged to watch themselves and each other, turning surveillance into an everyday act. Rather than Orwell's singular Big Brother, surveillance today is made up of lots of little brothers, implicating us all.

This interpersonal surveillance can lend itself to acts of public shaming. The pandemic has provided ample examples of this. Smartphone footage of people appearing to break social distancing guidelines in parks and retail queues has created much online consternation. What gets less attention is the ethical dimensions of this increasingly normalised form of surveillance.

Expand Close Surveillance: Contact-tracing apps have been used in several countries Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Surveillance: Contact-tracing apps have been used in several countries

"We grew up with this idea that what surveillance meant was that the state was going to watch us and we would be slavishly looking up at big TV screens, listening to Big Brother," says Dr David Cowan from Maynooth University's School of Law. Describing how heavily our daily lives are tracked by technology such as apps, he says: "I think Orwell could never have envisaged the way this is actually happening."

The intensification of surveillance is generally not something that happens overnight. Most often it is an incremental process, but it can accelerate during an emergency. An obvious example is how quickly air travel changed after 9/11, with passengers being subjected to a much higher degree of security checks. While such changes may seem to make sense in terms of personal safety or national security, they can give way to a darker phenomenon known as 'surveillance creep', where excessive monitoring is normalised, despite its downsides.

"If you talk about surveillance technology, it's sold to you on the basis of, for instance, we're safer because we've got CCTV cameras so all these hooligans that are on the street who might attack you... we've got CCTV footage that can help us find these people doing this to you, or to act as a deterrent. So, people think, yeah, that makes sense," says Cowan. "As people get used to it, then it's easier to incrementally change it."

Surveillance that at first seems logical, even appealing, can escalate in worrying ways, he adds. "You've got things like what's happening in China, where they're developing surveillance where if you commit a legal infraction, like for instance jaywalking, then your picture is being captured, uploaded and shown on a public screen and it stays there until you pay your fine."

Contradictory role

What drives much modern surveillance, particularly online, is personal data. Never in human history has so much information been amassed about our habits, interests, opinions and relationships. The scale of the material collected is almost unfathomable. In 2018, the cloud-computing company Domo estimated that 90pc of all the world's data had been created in the previous two years. With Google now processing more than 40,000 searches a second, it is perhaps no wonder that we have managed to create so much data in such a short space of time. The question then arises: what will happen to it?

"There's certainly a lot of undiscovered reserves because the data is just sitting there and nobody's doing anything about it very much or has figured out what to do with it," says Cowan. "My speculation is that, we going to reach a point where it's not going to be so much Big Brother, but there's going to be some entity which could be either government or commercial that will find a way of piecing together all these data 'selves' so that they have a perfect way of manipulating us."

During the recent large-scale political unrest, surveillance technologies played a critical and sometimes contradictory role. In the US, the horrific death of African-American George Floyd during an arrest by a white police officer was recorded on a smartphone. The footage circulated around the world via social media, sparking a swathe of protests in the US and beyond, condemning police brutality and calling for an end to racism. The actor Will Smith honed it on the agenda-setting power of these technologies in an interview four years ago, saying: "Racism is not getting worse. It's getting filmed."

On the flipside, the same technologies that can be used to fight inequality can also be used to limit freedoms, compromise privacy and track us in ways we may not even realise. At the outset of the pandemic, many people began using the video chat platform Zoom. It wasn't long before digital rights campaigners highlighted its shortcomings, among them a susceptibility to be hacked - Zoom says this has since been rectified - and the threat of 'zoombombings' where uninvited, sometimes abusive strangers manage to gatecrash meetings.

As protests ignited over Floyd's death, three human rights activists using Zoom to mark the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square uprising online had their accounts disrupted. It later emerged that Zoom had taken the action at the request of Chinese authorities. Surveillance technologies can be used for the public good, but they can also just as easily be used to endanger it.

"Certain forms of surveillance have clear benefits for society but it is important not to ignore the risks," says Dr Maria Helen Murphy of Maynooth University, author of Surveillance and the Law: Language, Power and Privacy. "Privacy is an essential value in a democratic society. Under a constant threat of surveillance, individuals may be hindered from researching topics of interest to them, attending political meetings, or freely expressing themselves in their communications. This endangers a vibrant democracy."

She cautions that surveillance is "inherently secretive in nature". Stringent checks and balances are required to ensure that surveillance, however well-meaning, does not impinge upon rights and freedoms, she says. A critical aspect of this is transparency and accountability about how our data is collected, stored and used.

"Your personal information can be mined to target you with messages designed to exploit your vulnerabilities - that vulnerability could be your addiction to gambling or your tendency to believe misinformation," says Murphy. "Moreover, in an unregulated environment, your personal information could be used to hide certain advertisements - including employment and housing listings - from you on the basis of gender or ethnicity. Such abuse has clear implications for society beyond the harm caused to any one individual."

In a pandemic, surveillance of the population to ensure the rapid detection and containment of disease makes sense. Problems arise when surveillance that is brought in as a temporary emergency measure becomes prolonged and more expansive. The danger is that once surveillance is introduced and becomes embedded, it can be very difficult to remove.

"Covid-19 has opened the door to surveillance tools we've never seen before across the world," says Olga Cronin, surveillance and human rights policy officer with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL). Chief among these is the expected introduction of contact-tracing apps. This technology has been developed with the aim of tracking contagion, but it also raises serious questions about how much surveillance is too much.

Transparency concerns

"At the end of the day, it is about tracking people," says Cronin. Using South Korea as an example, she outlines how closely these apps can monitor human activity: "They've created a public database of coronavirus cases that provides very detailed information about every infected individual, including their exact movements around the country. This is a database that is constantly updated using location information from credit card transactions, mobile phone signal data, CCTV footage, and this is made possible with the development of an app."

Ireland's contact-tracing app is due to be launched shortly and the ICCL has concerns regarding its transparency. "We've been working with Digital Rights Ireland and other experts on this, and we called for transparency back in April," says Cronin. "We called for three specific things to be published: the source code, the data protection impact assessments (DPIA), which is mandatory under GDPR, and the design specifications."

'Source code' refers to the 'source' or foundation of a computer program that outlines how it is supposed to function, a key point of information for users.

In a statement to Review this week, the HSE said Ireland's contact-tracing app "has been developed with privacy by design at its core" using a "decentralised model which means that close contact data is stored on the users' phone and not a Government server".

The HSE says its approach aligns with international best practice on privacy and public health, as set out by the European Commission, the OECD, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The HSE said it will publish the app's source code, data protection impact assessment, product explainer and user experience report "subject to final approval". This means that the app and its development has yet to be subject to public inspection.

"Essentially we don't know what the app in Ireland will do because we haven't seen the DPIA and we haven't seen the source code," says Cronin. "ICCL would say that a project like this should be to be open to public democratic debates and also should be open to independent scrutiny."

Experts agree that increased surveillance during an emergency can serve a valuable purpose when it comes to health and safety, provided the measures used are proportional and effective. In a world desperate to return to some sort of normality, contact-tracing apps are often seen as a great hope. Unfortunately, this may be overly optimistic.

"We have no evidence that contact-tracing apps curb the transmission of Covid-19," says Cronin. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, recently warned that more evidence was needed on the effectiveness of contact-tracing apps.

This caution stems from the newness of the technology and the critical mass of people needed to use these apps for them to meaningfully track a population. It is an undertaking many countries are struggling to achieve and one that overlooks those who do not have a smartphone. Experts such as Ghebreyesus also warn that these apps, while potentially helpful, are nevertheless no replacement for the on-the-ground manpower required to contact trace effectively.

Accuracy is also an issue. Many contact-tracing apps rely on Bluetooth technology to access the distance between contacts.

But as researchers from the Connect Centre in the School of Computer Science and Statistics at Trinity College Dublin recently showed, Bluetooth can struggle to correctly sense when people using contact-tracing apps are within two metres of each other.

"We're living in an age where we're all downloading apps all the time and some people might say, well, what's the difference? I've signed up to Netflix and I've signed up to this and that and the other," says Cronin.

"But we have a right to know, whether it's Netflix or it's the HSE, what data is being gathered about us. At the end of the day, that data is extremely valuable."

"I think there is a balance to be struck. We have to ask ourselves: are we just normalising surveillance? Do we really want to live in a society where we are constantly watched?"

Seventy-one years after Orwell introduced Big Brother to the world, these questions remain as urgent as ever for governments and citizens alike.