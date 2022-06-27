Watchdog warns of serious health risks posed by using unauthorised substance Melanotan II for tanning

The public is being warned of the serious health risks posed by using the unauthorised substance Melanotan II – often described as a self-tanning aid onine.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the country’s medicines watchdog, said the substance, also known as Melanotan, Melanotan II, or MT2, is being sold as an injectable powder, nasal spray or drops.

Melanotan II is not authorised by the HPRA or any medicines regulator to treat any condition, including for the purpose of changing skin colour.

The HPRA is advising any consumers who have used these products not to use them again and to seek advice from their doctor regarding any health concerns.

The HPRA =noted a marked increase in activity on social media illegally advertising and offering Melanotan II products for sale.

Between January 2020 and June 2022, more than 500 social media or e-commerce listings relating to Melanotan II-containing products were removed by the HPRA.

The HPRA is also engaging with international social media platforms with the goal of limiting the sale and promotion of these products.

It said as Melanotan II has not been authorised as a medicine, there is no guarantee of its safety, what it contains and how it is manufactured.

Despite the manner in which products containing Melanotan II may be presented to consumers, they are not cosmetic products.

Products intended to be inhaled, injected or absorbed from under the tongue cannot be classified as cosmetics.

Concerning health effects arising from the use of Melanotan have been reported here and internationally.

These include the development of new moles, darkening of existing moles and freckles, vision loss, stroke, muscle tremors and anaphylaxis.

According to Grainne Power, director of compliance with the HPRA, there is increased growth in social media activity in relation to this substance. This, in turn, has resulted in increased HPRA enforcement activity to stem supply with the need also to raise awareness among the public of the dangers of using Melanotan II.

“Consuming Melanotan II presents a real risk to your health,” Ms Power said.

“We urge people to consider the fact that there is no supporting safety data available for this substance before they inject it into their body or inhale it into their lungs.

“Melanotan II is not an authorised medicine in any form; it is not available in any pharmacy or any mainstream retail outlet.

“However, we are seeing the growth of marketing and promotion akin to a cosmetic product, using images of glamour and golden tans, and offering simple ‘tanning injections’ or ‘nasal sprays’ to replicate an aspirational body image.”

She said the promotion, advertising or sale of Melanotan II on online sources or social media platforms is in effect selling a dangerous substance that has not been declared safe for human use and is illegal.

“There is no data to support any safe use in any form and anyone using it is taking huge personal health risks,” Ms Power said.

The HPRA is responsible for prosecuting cases where it considers that there is a significant risk to public health or where there are persistent non-compliances.

There has been consistent enforcement activity in relation to Melanotan, including successful prosecutions.

Members of the public can report suspicious activities around the supply of Melanotan and other health products to the HPRA, in confidence, by emailing reportacase@hpra.ie or by calling 01 634 3871 or 01 634 3431.

Further information on the dangers of purchasing medicines online is available on hpra.ie.

The HPRA has also published a corresponding safety notice relating to the dangers of using Melanotan II.

The advice to anyone using Melanotan is to stop immediately.

Anyone concerned about ill effects from using Melanotan, are recommend to speak to their doctor. “You can also use our online form to report such effects to the HPRA.”

