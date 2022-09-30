Watchdog report reveals counties that had least spent on road repairs

THE least amount of money spent in road maintenance is in the Westmeath and Mayo County Council areas.

The under-investment is highlighted in one of a series of reports yesterday by the State spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Local authorities are responsible for the management of the local and regional roads network. However, most of the funding for maintenance and improvement work carried out by councils is provided by the Department of Transport.

The C&AG found that in the period 2016-2019, the greatest level of expenditure per kilometre on local and regional roads was in the Dublin and Galway city areas (at €37 and €24 per km yearly).

While such spending reflected density of population and confined areas of high traffic, the opposite was the case for Mayo, which had low spending because of its huge area and lower level of individual journeys.

Less clear cut were the reasons for underspending on roads in the Westmeath Co Council area - although a comparison graph on road conditions found its catchment has one of the lowest levels of roads that are in poor condition. This implies a greater saving on maintenance.

Roscommon is on its own as the county with the highest levels of badly-surfaced roads, with more than half rated to be in poor condition.

But also trailing (at 45-50pc poor condition) are Leitrim, Cavan, Mayo, and the county areas of Wexford, Limerick and Cork. The Department of Transport monitors the condition the roads network, and classifies roads using a rating system called the Pavement Surface Condition Index (PSCI).

For 2020, Dublin and Roscommon’s local and regional road networks were found to be in the poorest condition, with just over half identified as having moderate or severe defects.

In other areas, the C&AG criticised the increasing tendency of individual Government departments to break formal rules by using underspends in some areas of their voted expenditure to pay for cost overruns in others. Underspends should usually go back to the Exchequer.

The practice is known as “virement” and is supposed to be used for small amounts - otherwise a supplementary estimate should go before Dáil Éireann. But in practice there is an increased level of transfer across within departments, with retrospective approval sought later.

In the case of the Department of Health, a sum as much as €593 million, originally intended for HSE services developments, was reallocated to €527 million excess on Covid-19 actions and €55 million in payments to the State Claims Agency, among other needs.

The department justified its actions by saying it had canvassed its needs and proposals at a Dáil committee, and in other ways. But it never raised any Health supplementary estimate - a move which often gives rise to political and public comment and criticism.

The C&AG report also noted that a recently-created body, the Housing Agency, had achieved barely better than 50pc of its targets for buying newly vacated homes and passing them on to housing approved bodies (HABs). Rules on both sides made it hard for the agency to compete to buy, with the HABs stymied by some lender requirements.

Negotiations are, meanwhile, ongoing between the State and the National Conference Centre operators over a penalty clause for underperformance on visitor numbers, with the NCC pointing out that gatherings were banned because of Covid, with international travel restricted, in both 2020 and 2021.