Watchdog investigates ISPCA after governance issues raised

The nation’s best-known animal welfare organisation is being investigated by the charities watchdog.

Inspectors were appointed to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) after governance concerns were raised with the Charities Regulator between March and June last year.

The regulator has not specified who raised the concerns.

However, the Irish Independent is aware former ISPCA chief executive Andrew Kelly sent a protected disclosure to the regulator last March. Details of the disclosure were outlined in an unfair dismissal claim made by Dr Kelly, settled in his favour for more than €150,000.

In an affidavit in the Circuit Court proceedings, Dr Kelly said he outlined “eight points” of concern to the regulator.

The former CEO alleged a lack of expertise on the board in March 2020 resulted in a lack of appropriate governance. He claimed appointments were made to the board without a proper meeting being held or a quorum.

Dr Kelly claimed certain board members were “openly hostile” to him and undermined his role and that there was no quorum when the decision was made to sack him.

The affidavit outlined clashes with the board over membership in the Eurogroup for Animals, through which it gains access to scientific expertise on a range of issues.

Dr Kelly claimed the board wanted to leave the group if it was not given a heavily discounted membership rate.

He was concerned this would make ISPCA advocacy work “impossible” and leave it open to action for breach of a legally binding agreement.

The investigation comes after a period of turmoil at the ISPCA, which has been rocked by resignations and lawsuits.

The regulator said that while it believed a statutory investigation was warranted, this was not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing. It has been engaging with the charity for several months. This is only the eighth time inspectors have been appointed by the regulator since it was set up in 2014.

Dr Kelly was CEO of the charity for seven years but was dismissed last March. He later claimed in legal proceedings this was done to prevent grievances he raised against two board members from being properly investigated. He said he informed the ISPCA’s board he had made a protected disclosure to the regulator five days before he was dismissed.

The charity contested his claims, maintaining his departure was due to a breakdown in relations. Ultimately, the case was settled. A lawyer for the charity told the court it regretted any distress that may have been caused to Dr Kelly.

Before his departure, several voluntary board members resigned, while others, who were suspended pending inquiries into his grievances, were reinstated.

Dr Kelly filed grievances against two board members, chairperson Fiona Squibb and Seamus Counihan, leading to their suspension in January 2021. Ms Squibb subsequently issued High Court proceedings against the ISPCA in March, claiming her suspension was unfair and the grievance was “without merit”.

She alleged grievances against her and Mr Counihan were being investigated for vexatious reasons. The case was adjourned after a judge urged both sides to mediate.

But the suspended directors were reinstated within days and a decision was made by the board to part company with Dr Kelly soon afterwards.

The ISPCA said it was not in a position to comment.