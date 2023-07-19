Watchdog highlights directors’ duties after John Delaney companies bid

Scheme described by ex-FAI chief as ‘money for jam’ offers €3,000 per year

The Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) has warned the public about the “considerable risks” of accepting unsolicited offers to become directors of companies they know nothing about.

The publication of an information note comes after the Sunday Independent revealed former Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney has been promoting a scheme in Ireland to pay people €3,000 a year to become directors of newly incorporated Irish companies.

These companies would be involved in operations such as selling cannabis oil and health supplements.

Mr Delaney told potential recruits the scheme was “money for jam”. The UK company working with him said recruits would mainly be required to sign documents approved by the intermediary company and to forward documentation received at their home address.

In a press release yesterday, the CEA warned the public “it is unwise” to accept offers to become directors of companies they know little or nothing about, but it is not unlawful.

“Under Irish company law, company directors are conferred with significant legal duties and obligations,” the note, which is published on the CEA website, states.

The briefing emphasised a director is obliged to act responsibly in relation to the conduct of a company’s affairs, along with a series of other duties linked to maintaining financial and company records.

“These obligations are ongoing,” warned the notice. “In that context, acting responsibly includes keeping oneself informed about the affairs of the company. A person who takes little, if any, active role in the management of a company, or for example, acts merely as a post box or as a signatory of company documents is likely to encounter potentially significant difficulties in satisfying a court that they have acted responsibly.”

John Delaney Tapes

The CEA, which polices the Companies Act, said a director who fails to adhere to their obligations under company law “risks being held personally liable for the debts of a company if the company becomes insolvent”. A director can also be disqualified in such circumstances and the courts have recently imposed bans in excess of 10 years.

It warned that acting as a director of a company about which a person knows little or nothing can expose a person to criminal liability. ​

The CEA warned enforcement actions could have a serious impact on a person’s reputation, ability to work in a responsible position, obtain credit, and obtain directors’ and officers’ insurance.

“Any person convicted of a criminal offence, in addition to the risk of monetary fine and/or imprisonment, will likely face limitations on their ability to obtain employment and travel abroad,” it stated.

The notice warned that Irish company law did not require potential directors to furnish personal bank records.

It advised people to satisfy themselves in terms of who they are dealing with and why such records are being sought before handing over personal information.

The CEA advised that if a person is asked to open a bank account for a firm it knows little or nothing about, then “a person should exercise a high degree of caution” and satisfy themselves about the nature of the company’s business before taking such a step.

“In light of the responsibilities that attach to being a company director, including the duty to act responsibly, and the risks of enforcement action in the event of non-compliance, any person approached to act as a director of a company about which they know little or nothing should be very cautious,” the CEA warned.

It said “at a minimum” before agreeing to become a director, a person should establish their duties as a director; who the other directors and shareholders are; the beneficial owners; the nature of the business; the company’s arrangements for maintaining adequate accounting records; and the arrangements for directors’ meetings and maintaining statutory registers and other documentation.

“If advised that a person who it is proposed would be appointed as a director of a company will not need to have any involvement in the day-to-day running of the company but, rather, will, for example, only have to sign documents from time to time, that should immediately put the prospective director on alert that further enquiries may be necessary,” it warned.

Neither Mr Delaney nor Merchant Connect Incorporations, the UK firm he is working with on his Irish directorships scheme, have responded to queries.