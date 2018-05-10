Watch: Wild goats cause chaos in rural Irish town

Locals claim the goats are causing trouble for road users, businesses and local population in Ennis.

This group of around 22 wild goats had originally occupied a wooded area of scrub land known as the rocky road on the west side of Ennis, but in recent months they have multiplied in numbers, roaming the roads unsupervised causing hazards for businesses and road users.

Due to the chaos, the local council is to erect signs to warn motorists about the feral herd.