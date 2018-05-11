Quality family time, lie-ins and sun-soaked holidays are just some of the reasons why life is better once you're aged over 60, according to a group of people we spoke to today.

WATCH: 'What’s the best thing about being over 60?' - grandkids, family and lie-ins cited among benefits of getting older

While some fear getting older, we met with people who feel life really begins at 60.

Thousands of Ireland's older generation took to the RDS on Friday 11th May to attend the Active Retirement Trade and Tourism show. The free event showcased everything from fashion to food and getaway breaks for retired people, as well as those preparing for retirement.

We asked some of those attending what the best things were once they reached their milestone sixtieth birthday. One woman told us she enjoys having more time to see the world, explaining: "My passion is my holidays, I go on four continental holidays a year.

"The fact that I'm working helps me to finance those holidays." Another said she also enjoys having a slower pace of life.

"Having more time, getting to do what you want to do and not have to get up in the morning and rush anyway, plus holidays," she said. A proud family man simply said he rates his grandchildren as the best thing about this point his life.

One of the aims of the event is to show people that life doesn't stop at retirement, and to demonstrate all the events and trips that are out there for the elderly.

Chief Executive of Active Retirement Ireland Maureen Kavanagh described the initiative as a "great day out" for older people.

She said: "It gives them an opportunity to explore what options are open to them in terms of travel and tourism. "For our exhibitors, it’s a key event in their calendar - retailers and the tourism industry know the value of the so-called ‘silver dollar’, so it’s a positive event for all involved and we’re delighted to welcome so many of our older population to the show.”

Online Editors