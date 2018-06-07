WATCH: Trump struggled with 'God Bless America'... but how well do you know Ireland's 'Amhrán na bhFiann'?
We all laughed when U.S. President Donald Trump struggled to sing along at an impromptu 'Celebration of America' ceremony this week... but how well do we know our own patriotic tunes?
At the ceremony, Trump appeared to mumble and struggle with the words to 'God Bless America'.
So we said we would ask the public how well they know one of our patriotic songs - the national anthem, 'Amhrán na bhFiann'.
See how they got on above.
