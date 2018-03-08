News Irish News

WATCH: This Tesco worker was moved to tears by kind gesture from colleagues

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tesco decided to mark International Women's Day by showing female staff members how appreciated they are.

An employee in Tesco Edenderry, Co Offaly was moved to tears as colleagues presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a balloon.

"You're fabulous," balloon read.

"Our colleagues make Tesco great. Today, we wanted to surprise some of them," Tesco said.

"To our female colleagues on International Women's Day. Thank you."

