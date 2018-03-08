WATCH: This Tesco worker was moved to tears by kind gesture from colleagues
Tesco decided to mark International Women's Day by showing female staff members how appreciated they are.
An employee in Tesco Edenderry, Co Offaly was moved to tears as colleagues presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a balloon.
"You're fabulous," balloon read.
"Our colleagues make Tesco great. Today, we wanted to surprise some of them," Tesco said.
"To our female colleagues on International Women's Day. Thank you."
Online Editors