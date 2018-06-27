WATCH: Things to do before you die... what is top of Irish people's bucket lists?
From travelling the world to running a marathon, learning a second language to white-water rafting—bucket lists provide the perfect opportunity for people to outline what they want to achieve in their lifetime.
Even if it isn’t physically written down, nearly everybody has at least a mental list of goals and dreams they hope to accomplish, so Independent.ie took to Bull Island to figure out what is number one on Irish people’s bucket lists.
While many hoped to travel, score their dream job or reach certain athletic goals and achievements — others proved to be a bit more specific and creative.
Watch the full video above to see what ambitions and targets top bucket lists across the country
Online Editors