Watch: Terrifying moment 4x4 slid on black ice into oncoming traffic
This dashcam footage shows the dramatic moment a 4x4 lost control on black ice, swerving into the wrong lane.
The incident occurred - and was recorded - on the Quay Road, Co Mayo on December 10 of this year.
"Fortunately the oncoming traffic were moving slow because of the conditions," the motorist who recorded the footage told Independent.ie.
"The car didn't crash and recovered ok but left the driver pretty shook up," Kris said.
Another scary moment happened last week in Donegal:
Drive safe and cautious in bad conditions.
