Watch: Shots fired as gun battle between rival gangs breaks out in Dublin suburb

Rival gangs who fired shots in four incidents in just eight hours in west Dublin put innocent lives at risk, sources said.

A vicious feud between young gangsters who were former allies in the drug trade was behind the terrifying attacks in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown.

After two shootings during the day, two homes were shot at late at night in apparent tit-for-tat attacks - both homes occupied by innocent women.

So far, only two of the four attacks have been reported to gardaí.

The drama started at around 5pm on Tuesday when a young man discharged a shot into the air in the Corduff Grove estate. This provoked a reaction from a group of young men standing less than 30 yards away.

Sources say the same gang who fired the shot in Corduff Grove are suspected of being behind a similar incident in nearby Sheephill Avenue at around 8pm. The third incident saw two shots fired into the door of a house in Corduff Avenue at around 10.15pm.

Three hours later, another house in the adjoining Corduff Place estate was targeted with a shotgun, when at least four shots were fired at the house.

