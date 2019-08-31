Saturday morning motorists were forced to avoid sulky racers on the busy N7 this morning.

WATCH: Saturday morning motorists forced to avoid sulky racers on busy N7

The two sulky racers were filmed near the Rathcoole exit at 7.30am.

The horses were being raced by two men, both wearing helmets.

Motorists were forced to avoid the racers, who remained in the middle lanes in the busy road.

As a result, there were slight delays on the N7 inbound this morning.

Gardaí reported no incidents at the scene.

Online Editors