Watch: Minister takes unexpected dip while opening leisure facilities

Government Minister Jim Daly took an unexpected dip in a leisure centre’s pool - forcing him to make use of the new changing rooms he had arrived to open.

Minister for Health and Older People, Mr Daly took a dip, soaking his suit, after he cut the ribbon for the new facilities at the Wild Atlantic Pool and Leisure Centre in Baltimore, Co Cork on Friday evening.

Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, TD goes above and beyond the call of duty when launching the... Posted by The Southern Star on Friday, November 9, 2018

He is understood to have been testing the water when he lost his balance and fell into the pool.

“It was great to see so many supporters at the official opening of our new changing rooms last night,” read an online post from the leisure centre.

“Fair play to Jim Daly TD, who got more than he bargained for with an unexpected dip in the pool, but came up smiling.”

The photo - from Anne Minihane for the Southern Star newspaper - shows Minister Daly in a cheerful mode despite the embarrassment of it all.

A photo and video, posted on Facebook by the publication, shows the Fine Gael TD being offered a helping hand by a lifeguard at the leisure centre as he made his way from the centre of the pool.

Online Editors